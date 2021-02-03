Worldwide Courier Management Software Industry to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Cloud Based Offering Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), and Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises and Large Enterprises)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global courier management software market was valued at US$ 392.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 908.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.



In 2019, APAC led the global courier management software market with 31.32% revenue share, followed by Europe, and North America. APAC includes Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. APAC is the world's largest continent and is well known for its technological innovations in the above-mentioned countries. The integration with advanced technologies has created more opportunities to expand the courier management software market. The digitalization over the cloud has increased the number of new apps to store the data. For instance, in OnTime 360, Onfleet, GSMtasks, Digital Waybill are some of the best international courier that is located in different countries. In addition, the courier industry in the region is highly vibrant and is driven by various factors. The factors that are driving the changes in the industry are technological advancement, which is leading to digitalization, and business expansion of foreign companies in APAC region.



Automated solutions are important both in the public and private sectors. There are various organizations offering solutions to both these sectors. Courier Software Ltd offers solutions such as AIMS Web Services, AIMS Driver App, AIMS Booking Sites, and AIMS Express for the European customers. In APAC the rapid developments in technologies, digitalization of economies, and adequate support by governments are among the factors contributing to the smooth evolution of these economies from the developing to developed stage. The demand for automated solutions is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, with the growing penetration of cloud-based (majorly in East Asian countries).



Companies adopt inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. The courier management software market players mainly focus on the acquisition strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, ClickSWITCH, declared a partnership with Newgen Software Technologies to deliver mutual customers a seamless integrated experience.



Impact of COVID-19 on Courier Management Software market



The commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic has caused momentous supply chain and logistics disruptions across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the largest disrupting forces, with the region's continuing to combat outbreaks and significant community spread. A huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country has affected software providers to some extent due to the decrease in demand for their products. The business shutdowns as well as disruption in supply chain across the world are impacting the adoption of the courier management software market. The North America region is home to a large number of technology companies, and the impact of COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to be moderate in the year 2020 and likely in first quarter of 2021. The impact of COVID-19 is short-term; it is likely to decrease in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Courier Management Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacfic

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Courier Management Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Solutions

5.1.2 Increasing Number of International Courier

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Technology Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Based Offering

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Integrated Courier Management Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Courier Management Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Courier Management Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Courier Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Courier Management Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Courier Management Software Market, By Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud: Courier Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 On-Premise

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On-Premise: Courier Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Courier Management Software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Courier Management Software Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 SMEs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 SMEs: Courier Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises: Courier Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Courier Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Courier Management Software Market

9.3 Europe: Courier Management Software Market

9.4 Asia Pacific: Courier Management Software Market

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA): Courier Management Software Market

9.6 South America: Courier Management Software Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Courier Management Software Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Global Courier Management Software Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Development



12. Global Courier Management Software Market-Company Profiles

12.1 Courier Software Ltd

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 CourierManager

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Datatrac Corporation

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Digital Waybill

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Key Software Systems

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Linbis, Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Metafour UK Ltd.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Sagar Informatics Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL)

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9 Shipox Inc

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Zoom

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



