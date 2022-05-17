Worldwide Credit Card Payment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bank of America, Barclays and Capital One Financial Among Others

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global credit card payment market reached a value of US$ 477.63 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 762.16 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A credit card is a payment tool issued by financial institutions that offer a credit limit to cardholders for making purchases without the use of cash at the point of sale. It is a flexible mode of payment, which provides cardholders with more time to pay accrued charges to card issuers. It also helps increase the purchasing power of individuals, create a credit score for loans and mortgages, and provide cashback, miles points, and zero foreign transaction fees. Besides this, as it offers protection against fraudulent activities, the number of payments made via credit card is increasing across the globe.



Credit Card Payment Market Trends

The rising demand for cash alternatives for emergency and down payment funds represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of credit cards for purchasing televisions (TV), laptops, smartphones, travel packages, and jewelry. This, along with the availability of affordable credit cards worldwide, is propelling the market growth of credit card payments.

In addition, technological advancements in blockchain for higher security of the database are positively influencing the market. Besides this, several organizations are providing special credit cards to their employees for keeping records of travel, food, accommodation, and inventory, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to End-users and market investors. Additionally, credit cards are highly used in food, grocery, healthcare, hospitality, electronics, media and entertainment, travel and tourism industries around the world. Furthermore, major players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to offer enhanced digital prepaid card services to customers, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC, Capital One Financial Corporation (Signet Financial Corporation), Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mastercard Inc., Synchrony, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., United Services Automobile Association and Visa Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn52rv

