Worldwide CRISPR Gene Editing Industry to 2030 - Players Include Abcam, Applied StemCell and Agilent Technologies Among Others

The global CRISPR gene editing market was valued at $846.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $10,825.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.86% during the forecast.

The development of genome engineering with potential applications proved to reflect a remarkable impact on the future of the healthcare and life science industry. The high efficiency of the CRISPR-Cas9 system has been demonstrated in various studies for genome editing, which resulted in significant investments within the field of genome engineering. However, there are several limitations, which need consideration before clinical applications. Further, many researchers are working on the limitations of CRISPR gene editing technology for better results. The potential of CRISPR gene editing to alter the human genome and modify the disease conditions is incredible but exists with ethical and social concerns.



The growth is attributed to the increasing demand in the food industry for better products with improved quality and nutrient enrichment and the pharmaceutical industry for targeted treatment for various diseases. Further, the continued significant investments by healthcare companies to meet the industry demand and growing prominence for the gene therapy procedures with less turnaround time are the prominent factors propelling the growth of the global CRISPR gene editing market.

Research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and institutes are looking for more efficient genome editing technologies to increase the specificity and cost-effectiveness, also to reduce turnaround time and human errors. Further, the evolution of genome editing technologies has enabled wide range of applications in various fields, such as industrial biotech and agricultural research. These advanced methods are simple, super-efficient, cost-effective, provide multiplexing, and high throughput capabilities. The increase in the geriatric population and increasing number of cancer cases, and genetic disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for CRISPR gene editing market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in the research and development of CRISPR gene editing products, and gene therapies. The clinical trial landscape of various genetic and chronic diseases has been on the rise in recent years, and this will fuel the CRISPR gene editing market in the future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Companies Profiled

Abcam, Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., GeneScript Biotech Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Inc., Origene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Synthego Corporation, System Biosciences LLC, ToolGen, Inc., Takara Bio

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is CRISPR gene editing?

What is the timeline for the development of CRISPR technology?

How did the CRISPR gene editing market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global CRISPR gene editing market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain this market?

What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of CRISPR products/therapies?

How is CRISPR gene editing being utilized for the development of therapeutics?

How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global CRISPR gene editing market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global CRISPR gene editing market in 2019?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What will be the growth rate of the CRISPR gene editing market during the forecast period?

How will each of the segments of the global CRISPR gene editing market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which product segment and application segment are expected to register the highest CAGR for the global CRISPR gene editing market?

What are the major benefits of the implementation of CRISPR gene editing in different field of applications including biomedical research, agricultural research, industrial research, gene therapy, drug discovery, and diagnostics?

What is the market size of the CRISPR gene editing market in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of CRISPR gene editing market?

What are the reimbursement scenario and regulatory structure for the CRISPR gene editing market in different regions?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global CRISPR gene editing market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Technology Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 CRISPR Gene Editing Market Approach

4.3 Milestones in CRISPR Gene Editing

4.4 CRISPR Gene Editing: Delivery Systems

4.5 CRISPR Technology: A Potential Tool for Gene Editing

4.6 CRISPR Gene Editing Current Scenario

4.7 CRISPR Gene Editing Market: Future Potential Application Areas

5 Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market, $Million, 2020-2030

5.1 Pipeline Analysis

5.2 CRISPR Gene Editing Market and Growth Potential, 2020-2030

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on CRISPR Gene Editing Market

5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market Growth Rate

5.3.1. Impact on CRISPR Gene Editing Companies

5.3.2 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

5.3.3 Application of CRISPR Gene Editing in COVID-19

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Use of Genome Editing

6.2.2 Government and Private Funding

6.2.3 Technology Advancement in CRISPR Gene Editing

6.3 Market Restraints

6.3.1 CRISPR Gene Editing: Off Target Effects and Delivery

6.3.2 Ethical Concerns and Implications With Respect to Human Genome Editing

6.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1 Expanding Gene and Cell Therapy Area

6.4.2 CRISPR Gene Editing Scope in Agriculture

7 Industry Insights

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Funding Scenario

7.3 Regulatory Scenario of CRISPR Gene Editing Market

7.4 Pricing of CRISPR Gene Editing

7.5 Reimbursement of CRISPR Gene Editing

7.5.1 CRISPR Gene Editing: Insurance Coverage in the U.S.

8 CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 CRISPR Gene Editing Market Patent Landscape: By Application

8.3 CRISPR Gene Editing Market Patent Landscape: By Region

8.4 CRISPR Gene Editing Market Patent Landscape: By Year

9 Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market (by Product Type), $Million

9.1 Overview

9.2 CRISPR Products

9.2.1 Kits and Enzymes

9.2.1.1 Vector-Based Cas9

9.2.1.2 DNA-Free Cas9

9.2.2 Libraries

9.2.3 Design Tools

9.2.4 Antibodies

9.2.5 Other Products

9.3 CRISPR Services

9.3.1 gRNA Design and Vector Construction

9.3.2 Cell Line and Engineering

9.3.3 Screening Services

9.3.4 Other Services

10 CRISPR Gene Editing Market (by Application), $Million

10.1 Overview

10.2 Agriculture

10.3 Biomedical

10.3.1 Gene Therapy

10.3.2 Drug Discovery

10.3.3 Diagnostics

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Other Applications

11 Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market (by End User)

11.1 Academic Institutions and Research Centers

11.2 Biotechnology Companies

11.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

11.4 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

12 Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market (by Region)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Developments and Strategies

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments

13.1.1.2 Synergistic Activities

13.1.1.3 M&A Activities

13.1.1.4 Funding Activities

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Growth Share Analysis

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Abcam, Inc.

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Role of Abcam, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.2.3 Financials

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Applied StemCell, Inc.

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Role of Applied StemCell, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.4.3 Financials

14.4.4 R&D Expenditure, 2017-2019

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5 Cellecta, Inc.

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Role of Cellecta, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.5.3 SWOT Analysis

14.6 CRISPR Therapeutics AG

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Role of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.6.3 Financials

14.6.4 R&D Expenditure, 2017-2019

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. INC

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.7.3 Financials

14.7.4 R&D Expenditure, 2017-2019

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8 GeneCopoeia, Inc.

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Role of GeneCopoeia, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.9 GeneScript Biotech Corporation

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Role of GenScript Biotech in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.9.3 Financials

14.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Horizon Discovery Group PLC

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Role of Horizon Discovery Group PLC in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.10.3 Financials

14.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.11 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

14.11.1 Company Overview

14.11.2 Role of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.12 Merck KGaA

14.12.1 Company Overview

14.12.2 Role of Merck KGaA in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.12.3 Financials

14.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.13 New England Biolabs, Inc.

14.13.1 Company Overview

14.13.2 Role of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.13.3 SWOT Analysis

14.14 Origene Technologies, Inc.

14.14.1 Company Overview

14.14.2 Role of Origene Technologies, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.14.3 SWOT Analysis

14.15 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

14.15.1 Company Overview

14.15.2 Role of Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.15.3 SWOT Analysis

14.16 Synthego Corporation

14.16.1 Company Overview

14.16.2 Role of Synthego Corporation in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.16.3 SWOT Analysis

14.17 System Biosciences LLC

14.17.1 Company Overview

14.17.2 Role of System Biosciences LLC in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.17.3 SWOT Analysis

14.18 ToolGen, Inc.

14.18.1 Company Overview

14.18.2 Role of ToolGen, Inc. in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.18.3 SWOT Analysis

14.19 Takara Bio

14.19.1 Company Overview

14.19.2 Role of Takara Bio in the Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market

14.19.3 Financials

14.19.4 SWOT Analysis

