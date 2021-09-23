Worldwide Critical Care Nutrition Industry to 2030 - Advantages Offered by Critical Care Nutrition Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Care Nutrition Market by Route of Administration, Application and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global critical care nutrition market was valued at $10,618.96 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,237.81 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Critical care nutrition is referred to as the nutrition support therapy for critically ill patients to attain positive patient outcomes. In addition, critical care is known to be the provision of safe and optimal nutrition that needs to be provided to patients admitted to the ICU using evidence-based practice. This therapy is prescribed to patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, and cancer. In addition, the nutrition therapy, if taken in early stages, may assist in decreasing the disease severity and reduce complications that are caused due to insufficiency of nutrition. Furthermore, decrease in length of stay in the ICU and decline in the rate of mortality in patient population who have undergone early nutritional therapy would help the market generate higher revenue in the forecast period.



Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the critical care nutrition market. According to the statistics given by the American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal in 2020, the incidence rate of cancer is higher among females, which is about 712,758 than in males, which is about 679,421 for the year 2020. The projected national cancer incidence burden in 2020 were 98.7 per 100,000 population that is approximately 1,392,179 patients as a conservative estimate. Furthermore, surge in the healthcare spending is anticipated to notably contribute toward the market growth.



According to the statistics given by the United Nations in 2020, about 727 million people are aged 65 years and above across the globe. This number is estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Thus, huge increase in the geriatric population, who are most susceptible to suffer from chronic diseases and require critical care nutrition for combatting with the condition is anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding critical care nutrition for patients admitted in the ICU in underdeveloped countries will hinder the market growth.



In addition, the development of newer technologically advanced products and increased market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in healthcare spending for patient population

3.5.1.2. Increase in prevalence of ageing associated diseases

3.5.1.3. Rise in incidences of the targeted disease

3.5.1.4. Advantages offered by critical care nutrition

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Inadequate efficiency of nutritional care in critically ill patients

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High market potential in emerging economies

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on critical care nutrition Market



CHAPTER 4: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Enteral

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Parenteral

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Neurological Diseases

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.5. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Pediatric

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3. Adults

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.4. Geriatric

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by route of administration



CHAPTER 7: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DANONE S. A.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. FRESENIUS KABI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Operating business segments

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Business performance

8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. NESTLE S. A.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. VICTUS INC.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

