Worldwide Cryogenic Vials Industry to 2026 - by Capacity Type, Product Type, Material Type, Closure Type, End-user, Sterility and Geography
Jan 27, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryogenic Vials Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryogenic vials market is expected to reach $218.08 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2026. Cryogenic vials are utilized for the long-term storage of samples and are considered to be the best and most leak-resistant for this purpose. It is highly useful for the storage of various specimens and also different biological materials at ultra-low temperatures. The superfast thread design of the vial helps in the removal as well as tightening. They are mostly packaged in exclusive safety-lock bags that are tamper-proof.
The factors such as increased growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industries across the globe, growing prominence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and communicable diseases, increasing command in drug research, and increasing pace of industrialization are driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with cryogenic vials is expected to restrain the market growth.
Depending on the product type, self-standing cryogenic vials segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to their extensive uptake since they don't need extra storage space. Self-standing cryogenic vials are preferred because they eliminate the need of an extra storage space for putting them into cryogenic racks which is mandatorily required for round bottom cryogenic vials.
The key vendors mentioned are Incell Technologies, Azer Scientific, Inc., E&K Scientific Products, Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, VWR International LLC, BioCision, LLC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Starlab International GmbH, Ziath Ltd, Argos Technologies, Inc, BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD, Evergreen Scientific, and CELLTREAT Scientific Products.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Capacity Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 5ml and Above
5.3 2ml-5ml
5.4 1ml-2ml
5.5 0.5ml-1ml
6 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Round Bottom
6.3 Self-Standing
7 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyethylene (PE)
7.3 Polypropylene (PP)
7.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
7.5 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
7.6 Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
7.7 High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
8 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Closure Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Internal Thread
8.3 External Thread
9 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drug Manufacturing
9.3 Healthcare Institutions
9.4 Clinical Research Organizations
9.5 Hospital & Diagnostic Center
9.6 Pharma / Biotechnological Manufacturer
10 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Sterility
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Non-Sterile
10.3 Gamma Irradiated
10.4 Sterile
11 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 Incell Technologies
13.2 Azer Scientific, Inc.
13.3 E&K Scientific Products, Inc.
13.4 DWK Life Sciences GmbH
13.5 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.7 Corning Incorporated
13.8 VWR International LLC
13.9 BioCision, LLC
13.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd
13.11 Starlab International GmbH
13.12 Ziath Ltd
13.13 Argos Technologies, Inc
13.14 BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD
13.15 Evergreen Scientific
13.16 CELLTREAT Scientific Products
