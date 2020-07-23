Worldwide Custody Services Industry to 2030 - Benchmark Performance Against key Competitors

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Custody Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Custody Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Custody services market.

The global custody services market reached a value of nearly $30.7 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $30.7 billion in 2019 to $27.0 billion in 2020 at a rate of -12.2%.



The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 ad reach $34.6 billion in 2023.

Reasons to Purchase

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the custody services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global custody services global market opportunities and Strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters:

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives a brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the custody services market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the custody services market supply chain.

Product Analysis - The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

Customer Information- This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global custody services market.

Trends And Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global custody services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the custody services market.

Global Market Size And Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for segment by type in the market.

Regional Market Size And Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions ( Asia Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa ).

, , , , , and ). Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global custody services market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Conclusions And Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on the findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for custody service providers in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

The global custody services market is segmented into:

By Type: Equity; Fixed Income; Alternative Assets and Others

Companies Mentioned: State Street Corporation; Bank of New York Mellon Corporation; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Northern Trust Corporation; BNP Paribas S.A.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time-series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Executive Summary:





This report describes and evaluates the global custody services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in income and personal savings, economic growth, market liberalization, and digitization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high competition, rising cyber risk, and stringent regulations. Going forward, an increase in cryptocurrencies is increasing demand for crypto-custody service; increasing wealth of high net worth individuals, aging population, and rising demand for alternative investments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the custody services market in the future include risk of loss through custodian error or poor performance, and the impact of COVID-19.

The custody services market is segmented by type into equity, fixed income, alternative assets and others. The equity market was the largest segment of the custody services market segmented by type, accounting for 56.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the alternative assets and others segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the custody services market, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced custody service providers to remodel and adapt their business plans and highlight resilience to their investors and clients. For a company operating in the custody services market, investor money flows and returns are dependent on corporate responses to crisis management decisions. Companies who publicly protected their employees and secured their supply chain experienced higher institutional money flows and less negative returns. Further, firms that repurposed their operations to provide in-demand solutions to the pandemic experienced a significant positive impact on returns.

North America was the largest region in the global custody services market, accounting for 52.0% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the custody services market will be Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.4% and 3.2% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.6% and 1.5% respectively.

The custody services market is highly concentrated, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.97% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include State Street Corporation, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Northern Trust Corporation and BNP Paribas S.A.

The top opportunities in the custody services market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income market segment, which will gain $1.92 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The custody services market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.2 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for custody services market include investing in blockchain technology, restructuring to gain market share inorganically and remain competitive, investing in data management tools such as cloud computing to provide a seamless service, investing in cyber, and investing in robotic process automation (RPA) to increase efficiencies. Player-adopted strategies in the custody services market include expanding services in other geographies, enhancing custody services through connected services, enhancing business capabilities through collaborations and partnerships, providing custody and brokerage services for clients globally via contracts.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Custody Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

7. Custody Services Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Segmentation By Type

7.1.1. Equity

7.1.2. Fixed Income

7.1.3. Alternative Assets and Others

8. Custody Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers

8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers

8.1.4. Human Resources

8.2. Custody Service Providers

8.3. Other Service Providers

8.4. End-Users

9. Custody Services Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

10. Custody Services Market Customer Information

10.1. Technological Advances Can Impact Financial Services

10.2. Asset Managers Are Dissatisfied By The Digital Capabilities Provided By The Service Providers

10.3. Cyber Threat To Digital Custodian Companies

11. Custody Services Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Implementation Of Blockchain Technology

11.2. Investments In Distributed Ledger Technology

11.3. Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activity

11.4. Data Management

11.5. Investments In Cybersecurity

11.6. Increased Investment In Robotic Process Automation

12. COVID Impact On Custody Services Market

12.1. Reactions Of Top Companies In The Custody Services Market

12.1.1. State Street Helps Central Banks Assess The Economic Impact of COVID-19

12.1.2. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (BNY Mellon) Initiatives

12.1.3. Northern Trust Corporation's Relief Efforts

13. Global Custody Services Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

14. Custody Services Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Custody Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Custody Services Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Custody Services Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.1.1. Fixed Income

15.1.2. Equity

15.1.3. Alternative assets And Others

16. Global Custody Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Custody Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Custody Services Market Expenditure, Global

17. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market

17.1. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market Overview

17.1.1. Region Information

17.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19

17.1.3. Market Information

17.1.4. Background Information

17.1.5. Government Initiatives

17.1.6. Regulations

17.1.7. Major Associations

17.1.8. Taxes Levied

17.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure

17.1.10. Investments

17.1.11. Major Companies

17.2. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.3. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.4. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.5. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

17.6. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

17.7. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

17.8. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market Metrics

17.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Asia-Pacific Major Countries

17.9. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

17.10. Australia Custody Services Market

17.11. Australia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.12. Australia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.13. Australia Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.14. China Custody Services Market

17.15. China Custody Services Market Overview

17.15.1. Country Information

17.15.2. Impact Of COVID-19

17.15.3. Market Information

17.15.4. Background Information

17.15.5. Government Initiatives

17.15.6. Regulations

17.15.7. Regulatory Bodies

17.15.8. Major Associations

17.15.9. Taxes Levied

17.15.10. Corporate Tax Structure

17.15.11. Investments

17.15.12. Major Companies

17.16. China Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.17. China Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.18. China Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.19. Hong Kong Custody Services Market

17.20. Hong Kong Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.21. Hong Kong Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.22. India Custody Services Market

17.23. India Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.24. India Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.25. India Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.26. Indonesia Custody Services Market

17.27. Indonesia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.28. Indonesia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.29. Indonesia Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.30. Japan Custody Services Market

17.31. Japan Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.32. Japan Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.33. Japan Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.34. Malaysia Custody Services Market

17.35. Malaysia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.36. Malaysia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.37. New Zealand Custody Services Market

17.38. New Zealand Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.39. New Zealand Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.40. Philippines Custody Services Market

17.41. Philippines Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.42. Philippines Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.43. Singapore Custody Services Market

17.44. Singapore Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.45. Singapore Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.46. South Korea Custody Services Market

17.47. South Korea Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.48. South Korea Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.49. South Korea Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.50. Thailand Custody Services Market

17.51. Thailand Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.52. Thailand Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

17.53. Vietnam Custody Services Market

17.54. Vietnam Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

17.55. Vietnam Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18. Western Europe Custody Services Market

18.1. Western Europe Custody Services Market Overview

18.1.1. Region Information

18.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19

18.1.3. Market Information

18.1.4. Background Information

18.1.5. Government Initiatives

18.1.6. Regulations

18.1.7. Regulatory Bodies

18.1.8. Major Associations

18.1.9. Taxes Levied

18.1.10. Corporate Tax Structure

18.1.11. Investments

18.1.12. Major Companies

18.2. Western Europe Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.3. Western Europe Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.4. Western Europe Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

18.5. Western Europe Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($8 Billion)

18.6. Western Europe Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

18.7. Western Europe Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

18.8. Western Europe Custody Services Market Metrics

18.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Western Europe Major Countries

18.9. Western Europe Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

18.10. Austria Custody Services Market

18.11. Austria Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.12. Austria Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.13. Belgium Custody Services Market

18.14. Belgium Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.15. Belgium Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.16. Denmark Custody Services Market

18.17. Denmark Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.18. Denmark Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.19. Finland Custody Services Market

18.20. Finland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.21. Finland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.22. France Custody Services Market

18.23. France Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.24. France Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.25. France Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

18.26. Germany Custody Services Market

18.27. Germany Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.28. Germany Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.29. Germany Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

18.30. Ireland Custody Services Market

18.31. Ireland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.32. Ireland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.33. Italy Custody Services Market

18.34. Italy Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.35. Italy Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.36. Netherlands Custody Services Market

18.37. Netherlands Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.38. Netherlands Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.39. Norway Custody Services Market

18.40. Norway Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.41. Norway Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.42. Portugal Custody Services Market

18.43. Portugal Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.44. Portugal Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.45. Spain Custody Services Market

18.46. Spain Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.47. Spain Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.48. Spain Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

18.49. Sweden Custody Services Market

18.50. Sweden Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.51. Sweden Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.52. Switzerland Custody Services Market

18.53. Switzerland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.54. Switzerland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.55. Switzerland Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

18.56. UK Custody Services Market

18.57. UK Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

18.58. UK Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

18.59. UK Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

19. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market

19.1. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market Overview

19.1.1. Region Information

19.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19

19.1.3. Market Information

19.1.4. Background Information

19.1.5. Regulations

19.1.6. Regulatory Bodies

19.1.7. Major Associations

19.1.8. Corporate Tax Structure

19.1.9. Investments

19.1.10. Major Companies

19.2. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

19.3. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

19.4. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

19.5. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

19.6. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

19.7. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

19.8. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market Metrics

19.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Eastern Europe Major Countries

19.9. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

19.10. Czech Republic Custody Services Market

19.11. Czech Republic Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

19.12. Czech Republic Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

19.13. Poland Custody Services Market

19.14. Poland Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

19.15. Poland Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

19.16. Romania Custody Services Market

19.17. Romania Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

19.18. Romania Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

19.19. Russia Custody Services Market

19.20. Russia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

19.21. Russia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

19.22. Russia Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

20. North America Custody Services Market

20.1. North America Custody Services Market Overview

20.1.1. Region Information

20.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19

20.1.3. Market Information

20.1.4. Background Information

20.1.5. Regulations

20.1.6. Regulatory Bodies

20.1.7. Major Associations

20.1.8. Taxes Levied

20.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure

20.1.10. Investments

20.1.11. Major Companies

20.2. North America Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

20.3. North America Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

20.4. North America Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

20.5. North America Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

20.6. North America Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

20.7. North America Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

20.8. North America Custody Services Market Metrics

20.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, North America Major Countries

20.9. North America Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

20.10. Canada Custody Services Market

20.11. Canada Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

20.12. Canada Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

20.13. Mexico Custody Services Market

20.14. Mexico Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

20.15. Mexico Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

20.16. USA Custody Services Market

20.17. USA Custody Services Market Overview

20.17.1. Country Information

20.17.2. Impact Of COVID-19

20.17.3. Market Information

20.17.4. Background Information

20.17.5. Regulations

20.17.6. Regulatory Bodies

20.17.7. Major Associations

20.17.8. Taxes Levied

20.17.9. Corporate Tax Structure

20.17.10. Investments

20.17.11. Major Companies

20.18. USA Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

20.19. USA Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

20.20. USA Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

21. South America Custody Services Market

21.1. South America Custody Services Market Overview

21.1.1. Region Information

21.1.2. Impact of COVID-19

21.1.3. Market Information

21.1.4. Background Information

21.1.5. Government Initiatives

21.1.6. Regulations

21.1.7. Regulatory Bodies

21.1.8. Major Associations

21.1.9. Taxes Levied

21.1.10. Corporate Tax Structure

21.1.11. Investments

21.1.12. Major Companies

21.2. South America Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.3. South America Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

21.4. South America Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

21.5. South America Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

21.6. South America Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

21.7. South America Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

21.8. South America Custody Services Market Metrics

21.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, South America Major Countries

21.9. South America Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

21.10. Argentina Custody Services Market

21.11. Argentina Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.12. Argentina Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

21.13. Brazil Custody Services Market

21.14. Brazil Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.15. Brazil Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

21.16. Brazil Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

21.17. Chile Custody Services Market

21.18. Chile Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.19. Chile Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

21.20. Colombia Custody Services Market

21.21. Colombia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.22. Colombia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

21.23. Peru Custody Services Market

21.24. Peru Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.25. Peru Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

21.26. Venezuela Custody Services Market

21.27. Venezuela Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

21.28. Venezuela Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

22. Middle East Custody Services Market

22.1. Middle East Custody Services Market Overview

22.1.1. Region Information

22.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19

22.1.3. Market Information

22.1.4. Background Information

22.1.5. Regulations

22.1.6. Regulatory Bodies

22.1.7. Major Associations

22.1.8. Taxes Levied

22.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure

22.1.10. Investments

22.1.11. Major Companies

22.2. Middle East Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

22.3. Middle East Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Middle East Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

22.5. Middle East Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

22.6. Middle East Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

22.7. Middle East Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

22.8. Middle East Custody Services Market Metrics

22.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Middle East Major Countries

22.9. Middle East Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

22.10. Israel Custody Services Market

22.11. Israel Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

22.12. Israel Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

22.13. Saudi Arabia Custody Services Market

22.14. Saudi Arabia Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

22.15. Saudi Arabia Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

22.16. Turkey Custody Services Market

22.17. Turkey Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

22.18. Turkey Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

22.19. UAE Custody Services Market

22.20. UAE Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

22.21. UAE Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

23. Africa Custody Services Market

23.1. Africa Custody Services Market Overview

23.1.1. Region Information

23.1.2. Impact Of COVID-19

23.1.3. Market Information

23.1.4. Background Information

23.1.5. Regulations

23.1.6. Regulatory Bodies

23.1.7. Major Associations

23.1.8. Taxes Levied

23.1.9. Corporate Tax Structure

23.1.10. Investments

23.1.11. Major Companies

23.2. Africa Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

23.3. Africa Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Africa Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

23.5. Africa Custody Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

23.6. Africa Custody Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country

23.7. Africa Custody Services Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

23.8. Africa Custody Services Market Metrics

23.8.1. Per Capita Custody Services Expenditure, 2019, Africa Major Countries

23.9. Africa Custody Services Market: Country Analysis

23.10. Egypt Custody Services Market

23.11. Egypt Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

23.12. Egypt Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

23.13. Nigeria Custody Services Market

23.14. Nigeria Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

23.15. Nigeria Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

23.16. South Africa Custody Services Market

23.17. South Africa Custody Services Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

23.18. South Africa Custody Services Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

24. Global Custody Services Market Competitive Landscape

24.1. Company Profiles

24.2. State Street Corporation

24.2.1. Company Overview

24.2.2. Products And Services

24.2.3. Business Strategy

24.2.4. Financial Overview

24.3. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

24.3.1. Company Overview

24.3.2. Products And Services

24.3.3. Business Strategy

24.3.4. Financial overview

24.4. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

24.4.1. Company Overview

24.4.2. Products And Services

24.4.3. Business Strategy

24.4.4. Financial Overview

24.5. Northern Trust Corporation

24.5.1. Company Overview

24.5.2. Products And Services

24.5.3. Business Strategy

24.5.4. Financial Overview

24.6. BNP Paribas S.A.

24.6.1. Company Overview

24.6.2. Products And Services

24.6.3. Business Strategy

24.6.4. Financial Overview

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Custody Services Market

25.1. Genesis Capital acquired digital custodian Vo1t

25.2. Crdit Agricole and Santander acquired CACEIS and Santander Securities Services (S3)

25.3. MMC acquired Aegis Limited and Custodial Services Limited from ASB

25.4. Coinbase acquired Xapo's custody business for USD 55 billion

26. Recommendations

26.1. Global Custody Services Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

26.2. Global Custody Services Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

26.3. Global Custody Services Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

26.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

26.3.2. Competitor Strategies

27. Appendix

27.1. Market Data Sources

27.2. Research Methodology

27.3. Currencies

27.4. Research Inquiries

27.5. About the Publisher

27.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Mentioned





Absa Group Limited

Aljazira Capital

Altree Custody Services

Arqaam Capital

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA Securities)

Bank of China

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Barclays

Blackrock Inc- Brazil

BNP Paribas S.A.

Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL), AFP Integra S.A., Banco BICE

(BVL), AFP Integra S.A., Banco BICE Brown Brothers Harriman

BTG Pactual

CACEIS

Cecabank

Citigroup Inc.

Clearstream

Commerzbank

Credit Suisse

Deposito Centralizado de Valores de Colombia Deceval S.A

Deutsche Bank AG

Dolfin

Euroclear

Gazprombank

General Mills, Inc

HC Securities & Investment

HSBC Holdings plc

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Infinitium

ING Bank lski S.A.

Intesa Sanpaolo

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

KASB Capital

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ

Mizuho Bank , Ltd

, Ltd MKB Bank Zrt

Muscat Capital

National Bank of Egypt

NCBA Group

NOMW Capital

Northern Trust Corporation

Ostoul Capital Group

Pictet Group

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS)

Riyad Capital

RMB ( Rand Merchant Bank )

) Rosbank

Royal Bank of Canada

Sberbank of Russia

Schwab

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS)

Stanbic IBTC

Standard Bank

Standard Chartered

State Street Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Co

Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd

Ubhar Capital Saoc

UBS AG

UniCredit Bank

VBT Group

Wells Fargo

Zenith Nominees Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avauzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

