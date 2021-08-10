Worldwide Custom Antibody Industry to 2028 - Proliferation of Biotechnology Industry in Developing Regions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Custom Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service, Type, Source, and Research Area, End Users, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 833.71 million by 2028 from US$ 409.26 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the high demand for research, growing support from governments, continuously changing disease profiles, and increasing funding activities that are widely enhancing the performance of biotechnology. However, the high cost of production hinders market growth.

Custom antibodies are widely preferred in research to differentiate antibody products. These antibodies are continuously evaluated to provide safe, accurate, and efficient products with improved quality. For instance, in January 2020, as per World Health Organization (WHO), a collaborative team of Chinese and Australian researchers has published their research for the first genome of the virus. The SARS-CoV-2 was critical for research studies, especially in the investigations about the development of vaccines against it. Thus, the virus was sequenced over 3,000 times till May 13, 2020, to make its genetic map freely available to researchers globally, which generated massive demand for custom antibodies. Small and medium-sized companies have increased their research and development investments and activities exponentially.

In April 2020, the US federal government allocated US$ 3.5 billion to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support the authority's expenses for processes such as manufacturing, production, and procurement of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). In addition, the fund is allocated for further use, such as development, translation, and demonstration of innovations at a larger scale suitable for manufacturing. Such investments have escalated the demand for custom antibodies.

Geographically, the custom antibody market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). The North American region holds the largest market share, whereas the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region. The growth factors contributing to the market's growth in the North American region are increasing research activity and funding, quality concerns over catalog antibodies, growing antibody therapeutics and expanding drug pipeline, developing industry-academia collaborations. In the Asia Pacific, Japan is the largest market for custom antibodies. The market growth in Japan is attributed to the key driving factors such as the presence of key market players and their engagement in product developments, as the high demand in research, growing support from governments, continuously changing disease profiles, and increasing funding activities are widely intensifying the performance of biotechnology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc; Merck KGaA; ABCAM; GenScript; Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc; ProMab; BioLegend, Inc; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc; are among the leading companies operating in the custom antibody market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the custom antibody market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global custom antibody market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Custom Antibody Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Custom Antibody Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America: PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Custom Antibody Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 High Demand in Research

5.1.2 Market Consolidations Strategies Adopted by Biotechnology Companies

5.1.3 Production and Development Services Offered by Custom Antibody Providers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Production

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Proliferation of Biotechnology Industry in Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Developments for Custom Antibodies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Custom Antibody Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Custom Antibody Marker Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Custom Antibody Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by Service (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Antibody Development

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Antibody Development: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Antibody Production and Purification

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Antibody Production and Purification: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Antibody Fragmentation and Labelling

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Antibody Fragmentation and Labelling: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Polyclonal Antibodies

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Polyclonal Antibodies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Other Custom Antibodies

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Other Custom Antibodies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Source

9.1 Overview

9.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, By Source (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Mice

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Mice: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Rabbit

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Rabbit: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Research Area

10.1 Overview

10.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by Research Area (2020 and 2028)

10.3 Oncology

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Oncology: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Immunology

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Immunology: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Stem Cells

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Stem Cells: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 Infectious Disease

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Infectious Disease: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.7 Neurobiology

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Neurobiology: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.8 Cardiovascular Disease

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Cardiovascular disease: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Others: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)

11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.4 Academic and Research Institutes

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Academic and Research Institutes: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.5 Contract Research Organizations

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Contract Research Organizations: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



12. Custom Antibody Market - Geographical Analysis



13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Custom Antibody Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Custom Antibody Market-Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies in the Custom Antibody Market, 2020-2021

14.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

14.3.1 Overview

14.4 Organic Growth Strategies

14.4.1 Overview



15. Company Profiles

15.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Description

15.2.3 Products and Services

15.2.4 Financial Overview

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2.6 Key Developments

15.3 MERCK KGaA

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Description

15.3.3 Products and Services

15.3.4 Financial Overview

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Key Developments

15.4 ABCAM

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Description

15.4.3 Products and Services

15.4.4 Financial Overview

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Key Developments

15.5 GenScript

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Business Description

15.5.3 Products and Services

15.5.4 Financial Overview

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Key Developments

15.6 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc

15.6.1 Key Facts

15.6.2 Business Description

15.6.3 Products and Services

15.6.4 Financial Overview

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6.6 Key Developments

15.7 ProMab

15.7.1 Key Facts

15.7.2 Business Description

15.7.3 Products and Services

15.7.4 Financial Overview

15.7.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7.6 Key Developments

15.8 BioLegend, Inc.

15.8.1 Key Facts

15.8.2 Business Description

15.8.3 Products and Services

15.8.4 Financial Overview

15.8.5 SWOT Analysis

15.8.6 Key Developments

15.9 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

15.9.1 Key Facts

15.9.2 Business Description

15.9.3 Products and Services

15.9.4 Financial Overview

15.9.5 SWOT Analysis

15.9.6 Key Developments

15.10 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

15.10.1 Key Facts

15.10.2 Business Description

15.10.3 Products and Services

15.10.4 Financial Overview

15.10.5 SWOT Analysis

15.10.6 Key Developments



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tozq7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

