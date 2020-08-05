Worldwide Cyber Security Industry to 2028 - Complex Designs of Device Security can Restrain the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Security Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global cyber security market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecasting period 2019-2028.

The increasing viruses and Trojan attacks among organizations are primarily driving the cyber security market growth. Attackers often use such malware to take over control of devices and make a financial gain. There is an increase in the adoption of the cloud computing model owing to its flexible infrastructure option. This is also likely to push market growth.

Also, the adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) and IoT (Internet of Things) has increased the risk of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), thereby instigating the demand for cyber security solutions. However, complex designs of device security are restraining the market. Also, the lack of cyber security professionals is a major challenge to market growth.

The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the cyber security market in the projected period. The increasing number of connected devices in the region and the technologically advanced use of mobile devices is primarily driving the growth of the cyber security in the Asia-Pacific. The escalating cyber attacks in countries like South Korea is instigating the need for the cyber security market. For example, in 2014, a cyber attck on Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) plant took place. Several government agencies have also been targeted before. These factors are likely to aid the studied market growth.

The major companies in the cyber security market are Dell Technologies Inc, AVG Technologies (Acquired By Avast Software sro), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Rapid7, International Business Machines Corporation, Imperva, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Symantec Corporation (Broadcom Inc), Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, Cyber Ark Software Ltd, Fortinet Inc, Trend Micro Incorporated and Intel Security (Intel Corporation).

AVG Technologies, acquired by Avast Software sro, is a global company involved in developing and marketing internet security software across the world. The company provides identity protection, dynamic secure search, internet security, online backup, mobile control & location services, remote control and virtual private network services. AVG Internet Security (AVG) is a product provided by the company that is an advanced antivirus software.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cyber Security Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-Growing Market

2.2.2. Services Segment is the Fastest-Growing Component

2.2.3. The Infrastructure Security Segment Dominates the Market

2.2.4. The Healthcare Application is Anticipated to Register a High Growth Rate

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. Developing

2.6.2. Distributors

2.6.3. Services

2.6.4. Customers

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increasing Virus Threats Among Organizations

2.8.2. Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Cyber Security Solutions

2.8.3. Adoption of Byod & IoT

2.8.4. Rise in Cyber Security Incidents and Cyber Security Regulations

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Complex Designs of Device Security

2.9.2. Limited Budget Among Sme Organizations

2.9.3. Insufficiency of Cyber Security Professionals

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Sturdy Validation Functionality

2.10.2. Rise in Mobile Device Applications and Platforms

2.10.3. Upgrading Traditional Anti-Virus Software

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Availability of Pirated Version of Software

2.11.2. Avoiding Software Upgrades

2.12. Impact of Covid-19 on Cyber Security

2.13. Types of Cyber Security

2.13.1. Network Security

2.13.2. Cloud Security

2.13.3. Application Security

2.13.4. End-Point Security

2.13.5. Wireless Network Security

2.13.6. Database Security & Web Application Security

3. Global Cyber Security Market Outlook - by Components

3.1. Solution

3.2. Service

4. Global Cyber Security Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. Cloud

4.2. On-Premises

5. Global Cyber Security Market Outlook - by Organization Size

5.1. Large Organizations

5.2. Smes

6. Global Cyber Security Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Identity and Access Management (Iam)

6.2. Infrastructure Security

6.3. Governance, Risk and Compliance

6.4. Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering

6.5. Data Security & Privacy Service Offering

6.6. Others

7. Global Cyber Security Market Outlook - by Industrial Verticals

7.1. Aerospace and Defense

7.2. Bfsi

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Public Sector

7.5. Retail

7.6. It and Telecommunication

7.7. Energy and Utilities

7.8. Manufacturing

7.9. Others

8. Global Cyber Security Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. North America

8.1.1. Market by Components

8.1.2. Market by Deployment

8.1.3. Market by Organization Size

8.1.4. Market by Application

8.1.5. Market by Industrial Verticals

8.1.6. Country Analysis

8.1.6.1. United States

8.1.6.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Market by Components

8.2.2. Market by Deployment

8.2.3. Market by Organization Size

8.2.4. Market by Application

8.2.5. Market by Industrial Verticals

8.2.6. Country Analysis

8.2.6.1. United Kingdom

8.2.6.2. Germany

8.2.6.3. France

8.2.6.4. Spain

8.2.6.5. Italy

8.2.6.6. Russia

8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Market by Components

8.3.2. Market by Deployment

8.3.3. Market by Organization Size

8.3.4. Market by Application

8.3.5. Market by Industrial Verticals

8.3.6. Country Analysis

8.3.6.1. China

8.3.6.2. Japan

8.3.6.3. India

8.3.6.4. South Korea

8.3.6.5. Asean Countries

8.3.6.6. Australia & New Zealand

8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Market by Components

8.4.2. Market by Deployment

8.4.3. Market by Organization Size

8.4.4. Market by Application

8.4.5. Market by Industrial Verticals

8.4.6. Country Analysis

8.4.6.1. Brazil

8.4.6.2. Mexico

8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Market by Components

8.5.2. Market by Deployment

8.5.3. Market by Organization Size

8.5.4. Market by Application

8.5.5. Market by Industrial Verticals

8.5.6. Country Analysis

8.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates

8.5.6.2. Turkey

8.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.6.4. South Africa

8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Avg Technologies (Acquired by Avast Software Sro)

9.2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

9.3. Cisco Systems Inc

9.4. Cyber Ark Software Ltd

9.5. Dell Technologies Inc

9.6. Fireeye Inc

9.7. Fortinet Inc

9.8. International Business Machines Corporation

9.9. Imperva

9.10. Intel Security (Intel Corporation)

9.11. Palo Alto Networks Inc

9.12. Proofpoint Inc

9.13. Rapid7

9.14. Symantec Corporation (Broadcom Inc)

9.15. Trend Micro Incorporated

10. Methodology & Scope

10.1. Research Scope

10.2. Sources of Data

10.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq6wer

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

