Worldwide D-amino Acid Market to 2028 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations For New Investments

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global D-amino acid Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global D-amino acid Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand of domestic & synthetic peptides and peptide-based drugs, increasing adoption of advanced technologies and high growth in end-use industries.



Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into non-natural acids and natural acids.



By product, the market is fragmented into D-valine, D-tryptophan, D-threonine, D-phenylalanine, D-methionine, D-leucine, D-glutamic acid, D-aspartic acid, D-alanine and other products. The other products segment is further classified into D-serine, D-proline and D-histidine.



On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, industrial, food and beverage, cosmetics, animal feed and other end users. The other end users segment is further fragmented into research institutes and laboratories.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Demand of Domestic & Synthetic Peptides and Peptide-Based Drugs

3.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

3.1.3 High Growth in End-Use Industries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 D-amino acid Market, By Type

4.1 Non-Natural Acids

4.2 Natural Acids



5 D-amino acid Market, By Product

5.1 D-Valine

5.2 D-Tryptophan

5.3 D-Threonine

5.4 D-Phenylalanine

5.5 D-Methionine

5.6 D-Leucine

5.7 D-Glutamic Acid

5.8 D-Aspartic Acid

5.9 D-Alanine

5.10 Other Products



6 D-amino acid Market, By End User

6.1 Pharmaceuticals

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Food and Beverage

6.4 Cosmetics

6.5 Animal Feed

6.6 Other End Users

6.6.1 Research Institutes

6.6.2 Laboratories



7 D-amino acid Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd

9.2 Varsal Chemicals

9.3 Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

9.4 Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

9.5 YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD.

9.6 Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd

9.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

9.8 Evonik Industries AG

9.9 AnaSpec, Inc.

9.10 Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzl8hd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

