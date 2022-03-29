Worldwide Data Center Automation Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, BMC Software and Cisco Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center automation market reached a value of US$ 4.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Data center automation refers to the process of managing and executing routine workflows, such as scheduling, monitoring, and maintenance, of a data center without human administration. It is undertaken using software solutions and hardware tools to increase agility and operational efficiency while reducing the time to perform routine tasks. It also enables automation of storage, servers, network, and other data center management tasks that deliver on-demand and centralized access to resources. As a result, enterprises from different industry verticals are adopting data center automation to allow data exchange and automation among systems, components, and applications.



A shift towards remote working solutions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and implementation of strict lockdown in numerous countries has escalated the need for cloud services to provide a secure and robust IT environment. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for data center automation as it reduces the reliance on human intervention by automating routine procedures like patching, updating, and reporting.

Apart from this, the massive growth in the volume of data has made manual monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation ineffective. As a result, organizations across the globe are adopting data center automation to enable transparency and interoperability for continuous optimization and high availability.

Moreover, the increasing use of the global web, social media, streaming media, and cloud gaming are catalyzing the demand for automation solutions in hyperscale data centers. These data centers store and move massive amounts of data for online platforms. Furthermore, leading players are integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify inefficiencies and irregularities within the data center space. They are also investing in robotics in the data center, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Limited, BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu limited (Furukawa Group), HashRoot Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Oracle Corporation, Riverturn Inc., Siemens AG and Veristor Systems Inc.



