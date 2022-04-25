Worldwide Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Industry to 2027 - Colocation Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

Apr 25, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study includes In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Report
The global data center fire detection and suppression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20%.
Key Market Highlights:
- According to the Uptime Institute, between 2016 and 2020, there were 13 instances of publicly reported data center outages caused due to fires. The cost of an outage can lead to a loss of USD 5,000-USD 7,000 per minute for an operator, highlighting the requirement for robust fire safety equipment.
- Gas-based fire suppression systems, using inert gas or clean agent suppression systems, are increasingly being adopted by data center operators in server rooms, and constitute over 80% of the overall market for fire suppression systems.
- Industry standards under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 10, NFPA 25, and NFPA 75, among others) set guidelines for data center fire detection and suppression. For instance, the NFPA 25 standard is used for the inspection, testing, and maintenance of the fire suppression system using water as a fire extinguishant.
- A majority of center operators, especially hyperscale operators, are deploying Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) in data centers. For instance, DataPro Moscow One data center facilities installed VESDA and HFC 227 fire extinguishants for fire suppression in the facility.
- Regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America will be the major areas of opportunity for vendors supplying fire detection and suppression equipment, such as Carrier, Minimax, and SEVO Systems, among others, owing to a rapidly evolving data center market.
Market Opportunities and Trends
- Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems
- Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers
- Innovation in Fire Suppression Systems
The Report Includes:
1. The analysis of the global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Deployment Location
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Systems
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Key Market Highlights
7.2 Overview
7.3 Industry Fire & Safety Standards
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems
8.2 Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers
8.3 Innovation in Fire Suppression Systems
8.4 Ai in Fire Detection & Suppression
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise in Fire Breakouts Due to Equipment Failure
9.2 Colocation Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement
9.3 Growth in Hyperscale Data Centers
9.4 Growing Rack Power Density
9.4.1 Increase in Energy Density With Ai Adoption
9.4.2 It Equipment Increasing Rack Density
9.4.3 Shift to Higher Data Center Rack Density
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Smoke Detection System Challenges
10.2 Supply Chain Challenges
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Fire Safety Systems
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Fire Suppression
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Fire Detection
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13 Deployment Location
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Technical Space/Room-Level
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Other Space/Building-Level
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14 Geography
15 North America
16 Latin America
17 Western Europe
18 Nordics
19 Central & Eastern Europe
20 Middle East
21 Africa
22 APAC
23 Southeast Asia
24 Competitive Landscape
25 Prominent Vendors
25.1 Advanced Safety Systems Integrators
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Automatic
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 Ava Prevent
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 Cannon Fire
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 Carrier
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 Danfoss Group
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 Encore Fire Protection
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 Fike
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 Fireboy-Xintex (A Darley Company)
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 Halma
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 Hochiki Europe
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 Honeywell Hbt
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 Incontrol Systems
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 Johnson Controls
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 Minimax (Viking Group)
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (Delta)
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 Robert Bosch
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 Securiton
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 Sevo Systems
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 Siemens
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings
25.21 Smith & Sharks India
25.21.1 Business Overview
25.21.2 Product Offerings
25.22 Stang Korea
25.22.1 Business Overview
25.22.2 Product Offerings
25.23 Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)
25.23.1 Business Overview
25.23.2 Product Offerings
25.24 the Chemours Company
25.24.1 Business Overview
25.24.2 Product Offerings
25.25 Torvac Solutions
25.25.1 Business Overview
25.25.2 Product Offerings
25.26 Wagner Group
25.26.1 Business Overview
25.26.2 Product Offerings
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Overall Market
27.2 Fire Safety Systems
27.3 Deployment Location
27.4 North America
27.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.5 US
27.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.6 Canada
27.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.7 Latin America
27.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.8 Brazil
27.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.9 Chile
27.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.10 Mexico
27.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.11 Rest of Latin America
27.11.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.12 Western Europe
27.12.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.13 UK
27.13.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.14 Germany
27.14.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.15 France
27.15.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.16 Netherlands
27.16.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.17 Ireland
27.17.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.18 Switzerland
27.18.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.19 Italy
27.19.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.20 Spain
27.20.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.21 Belgium
27.21.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.22 Other Western European Countries
27.22.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.23 Nordics
27.23.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.24 Sweden
27.24.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.25 Denmark
27.25.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.26 Norway
27.26.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.27 Finland & Iceland
27.27.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.28 Central & Eastern Europe
27.28.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.29 Russia
27.29.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.30 Poland
27.30.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.31 Austria
27.31.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.32 Other Central & Eastern Europe
27.32.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.33 Middle East
27.33.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.34 Uae
27.34.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.35 Saudi Arabia
27.35.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.36 Turkey
27.36.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.37 Israel
27.37.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.38 Other Middle Eastern Countries
27.38.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.39 Africa
27.39.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.40 South Africa
27.40.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.41 Kenya
27.41.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.42 Nigeria
27.42.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.43 Other Africa
27.43.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.44 Apac
27.44.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.45 China
27.45.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.46 Hong Kong
27.46.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.47 Australia
27.47.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.48 New Zealand
27.48.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.49 India
27.49.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.50 Japan
27.50.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.51 Rest of Apac
27.51.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.52 Southeast Asia
27.52.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.53 Singapore
27.53.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.54 Malaysia
27.54.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.55 Thailand
27.55.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.56 Indonesia
27.56.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.57 Philippines
27.57.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.58 Vietnam
27.58.1 Market Size & Forecast
27.59 Other Southeast Asian Countries
27.59.1 Market Size & Forecast
28 Appendix
