Worldwide Data Center Physical Security Industry to 2025 - by Products, Security Layers, End-users and Geography
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Physical Security Market Report
The data center physical security market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2020-2025.
The global physical security market is expected to witness significant investments from hyperscale service providers.
The increased preference for multi-layer safety, especially five-layer ones due to the increasing demand for colocation services, is a major driver for the market's growth. The market also observes high growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring solutions along with perimeter fence, 24/7 onsite security guards, mantraps, CCTV surveillance, card readers, and biometric authentication. The US is expected to emerge as a major contributor to the global market, followed by China and the UK. In 2019, India, Japan, Thailand, Kenya, Nigeria, and Indonesia witnessed multiple new entrants investing in building large facilities. The implementation of 5G has commenced in multiple countries across the globe, which will have a major impact on the market, with telecommunication providers partnering data center service providers in establishing edge facilities.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:
- Deployment of Edge Data Centers
- Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security
- Advances in Video Analytics and Cloud-based Analytics
The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Data Center Physical Security Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, security layers, end-users, geography. Video surveillance systems are expected to reach revenue of over $373 million by 2025. As network-based video surveillance systems reduce running costs, increase flexibility, offer video analytics, and provide high-quality pictures, their adoption is likely to grow globally. North America is a major market for physical security devices; with hyperscale operators opting for six-layer protection covers to prevent unauthorized accesses, the segment is likely to observe growth.
With the growth of data centers at rural locations due to land unavailability in urban locations, most facilities are installing high-security perimeter fence. Most data center perimeter fences are installed with continuous monitoring devices such as video surveillance, sensors, and motion detectors. Hence, with the increased investments YOY, the adoption of the perimeter fence is growing. Building security includes mantraps, biometric scans, kay cards, and PIN access. The segment is expected to grow on account of increased innovations. Several facilities are installing the retina scan with the multi-factor authentication system in their server and monitoring rooms. In Western Europe, the increased hyperscale facility development in Belgium and the Netherlands are likely to increase building security devices. Most facilities are installing additional access systems such as biometric to prevent physical intrusions and breaches. The increased installation of racks in the existing data centers is increasing the adoption of cabinet security solutions.
With the opening of cloud solutions among leading cloud service providers, the need for wholesale colocation space is growing. These service providers are either constructing their own data centers or are working with colocation providers to build a "built-to-suit" facility for their operational requirements. These factors are likely to affect the growth of the colocation segment. Moreover, several leading financial, healthcare, and IT software service providers are colocating wholesale colocation space as the demand is soaring for these services.
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- ABB
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- BioConnect
- Convergint Technologies
- Cisco
- CLD Fencing Systems
- Digitus Biometrics
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls International
- Legrand
- Siemens
- Schneider Electric
Key Questions Answered
- What is the value of the global data center physical security market during 2020-2025?
- What factors are anticipated to drive the data center's physical security market growth?
- Which regions will make notable contributions toward the global data center physical security market revenue?
- What are major constraints vendors are likely to face in the data center security solutions market?
- Which are major advanced physical security solutions currently adopted in data centers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Base Year
4.3. Scope Of The Study
4.4. Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1. Key Caveats
5.2. Currency Conversion
5.3. Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1. Physical Security Layer Of Data Centers
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1. Deployment Of Edge Data Center Investments
8.2. Use Of Anti Climb Perimeter Security
8.3. Advancements In Video Analytics And Cloud-Based Analytics
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1. Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Center
9.2. Increasing Colocation Investment
9.3. Increasing In Adoption Of Multi-Factor Authentication Solution
10 Market Restraints
10.1. Cybersecurity Challenges In Data Centers
10.2. Cost Of Physical Security Solutions
11 Market Landscape
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Size & Forecast
11.3. Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2. Video Surveillance
12.3. Access Control
12.4. Others Physical Security Products
13 Physical Security Layers
13.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2. Market Overview
13.3. Perimeter Security Layer
13.4. Building Security
13.5. Data Hall Security
13.6. Cabinet Security
14 End-User
14.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2. Colocation Data Centers
14.3. Enterprise Data Centers
15 Geography
15.1. Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine
16 North America
16.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2. Market Overview
16.3. Investment
16.4. Product
16.5. US
16.6. Canada
17 Latin America
17.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2. Market Overview
17.3. Investments
17.4. Product
17.5. Brazil
17.6. Other Latin American Countries
18 Western Europe
18.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2. Market Overview
18.3. Investment
18.4. Product
18.5. UK
18.6. Germany
18.7. France
18.8. Netherlands
18.9. Ireland
18.10. Other Western European Countries
19 Nordic Region
19.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2. Market Overview
19.3. Investment
19.4. Product
19.5. Denmark
19.6. Norway
19.7. Sweden
19.8. Finland & Iceland
20 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
20.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2. Market Overview
20.3. Investment
20.4. Product
20.5. Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)
20.6. Poland & Austria
20.7. Other CEE Countries
21 Middle East
21.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2. Market Overview
21.3. Investment
21.4. Product
21.5. GCC
21.6. Other Middle Eastern Countries
22 Africa
22.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2. Market Overview
22.3. Investment
22.4. Product
22.5. South Africa
22.6. Other African Countries
23 APAC
23.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2. Market Overview
23.3. Investment
23.4. Product
23.5. China & Hong Kong
23.6. Australia & New Zealand
23.7. India
23.8. Japan
23.9. Rest Of APAC
24 Southeast Asia
24.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2. Market Overview
24.3. Investment
24.4. Product
24.5. Singapore
24.6. Malaysia
24.7. THAILAND
24.8. Indonesia
24.9. Other Southeast Countries
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1. Competition Overview
27 Report Summary
27.1 Key Takeaways
28 Quantitative Summary
28.1 Overall Market
28.2 Market By Product
28.3 Market By Physical Security Layers
28.4 Market By End User
28.5 Market By Facility Type
28.6 Geography
28.7 North America
28.8 LATIN AMERICA
28.9 Western Europe
28.10 Nordics
28.11 CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE
28.12 Middle East
28.13 Africa
28.14 APAC
28.15 Southeast Asia
29 Appendix
