Worldwide Data Center Physical Security Industry to 2025 - by Products, Security Layers, End-users and Geography

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Physical Security Market Report



The data center physical security market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2020-2025.



The global physical security market is expected to witness significant investments from hyperscale service providers.



The increased preference for multi-layer safety, especially five-layer ones due to the increasing demand for colocation services, is a major driver for the market's growth. The market also observes high growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring solutions along with perimeter fence, 24/7 onsite security guards, mantraps, CCTV surveillance, card readers, and biometric authentication. The US is expected to emerge as a major contributor to the global market, followed by China and the UK. In 2019, India, Japan, Thailand, Kenya, Nigeria, and Indonesia witnessed multiple new entrants investing in building large facilities. The implementation of 5G has commenced in multiple countries across the globe, which will have a major impact on the market, with telecommunication providers partnering data center service providers in establishing edge facilities.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:

Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security

Advances in Video Analytics and Cloud-based Analytics

The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Physical Security Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, security layers, end-users, geography. Video surveillance systems are expected to reach revenue of over $373 million by 2025. As network-based video surveillance systems reduce running costs, increase flexibility, offer video analytics, and provide high-quality pictures, their adoption is likely to grow globally. North America is a major market for physical security devices; with hyperscale operators opting for six-layer protection covers to prevent unauthorized accesses, the segment is likely to observe growth.



With the growth of data centers at rural locations due to land unavailability in urban locations, most facilities are installing high-security perimeter fence. Most data center perimeter fences are installed with continuous monitoring devices such as video surveillance, sensors, and motion detectors. Hence, with the increased investments YOY, the adoption of the perimeter fence is growing. Building security includes mantraps, biometric scans, kay cards, and PIN access. The segment is expected to grow on account of increased innovations. Several facilities are installing the retina scan with the multi-factor authentication system in their server and monitoring rooms. In Western Europe, the increased hyperscale facility development in Belgium and the Netherlands are likely to increase building security devices. Most facilities are installing additional access systems such as biometric to prevent physical intrusions and breaches. The increased installation of racks in the existing data centers is increasing the adoption of cabinet security solutions.



With the opening of cloud solutions among leading cloud service providers, the need for wholesale colocation space is growing. These service providers are either constructing their own data centers or are working with colocation providers to build a "built-to-suit" facility for their operational requirements. These factors are likely to affect the growth of the colocation segment. Moreover, several leading financial, healthcare, and IT software service providers are colocating wholesale colocation space as the demand is soaring for these services.



Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

ABB

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco

CLD Fencing Systems

Digitus Biometrics

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International

Legrand

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Key Questions Answered



What is the value of the global data center physical security market during 2020-2025? What factors are anticipated to drive the data center's physical security market growth? Which regions will make notable contributions toward the global data center physical security market revenue? What are major constraints vendors are likely to face in the data center security solutions market? Which are major advanced physical security solutions currently adopted in data centers?

