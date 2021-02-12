Worldwide Data Center Switch Industry to 2026 - Players Include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies and Dell Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Switch Market - Analysis by Switch Types (Core, Distribution, Access), Technology, Bandwidth, End User, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Switch Market, valued at USD 13612.05 Million in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing data-intensive applications such as Big Data, cloud computing, video streaming services and mobile broadband internet connectivity. These factors will be driving the Data Center Switch market value in the near future.



Growth in the Internet traffic has resulted on the back of growth in video streaming platforms and this has necessitated the build up of network infrastructure and hence data center switches and other high speed networking equipment are witnessing substantial growth.



Among the Switch Types in the Data Center Switch market (Core Switches, Distribution Switches, and Access Switches), Access Switches are popular service types globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The highest growth of access switches is due to extensive network connectivity offered by these switches to distribution layers as well as different end-users.



Among the Technology in the Data Center Switch market (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand), Ethernet holds the largest market share. Ethernet is the most common technology with solutions available from a range of providers, who constantly innovate to offer the most compelling and cost-effective solutions.



Among the Bandwidth of the Data Center Switch market (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps and >100Gbps), >1Gbps to < 10Gbps holds major market share. The need for more bandwidth is due to many reasons that includes increasing network speed demand and its impact on the hardware that is necessary to support it, specifically the switches that route the traffic throughout the network.



American is the fastest growing region that holds the largest share in Global Data Center Switch Market due to demand of the cloud and its connection to billions of connected devices such as autonomous vehicles, PCs, virtual reality systems, and others.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Data Center Switch market by Value.

The report analyses the Data Center Switch Market by Switch Types (Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches).

The report analyses the Data Center Switch Market by Technology (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand).

The report analyses the Data Center Switch Market by Bandwidth (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps, >100Gbps).

The Report also bifurcates the market by End User (Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organisations, Cloud Service Providers).

The Global Data Center Switch Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , UK, France , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

and ) and By Country ( , , , , UK, , , , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Switch Type, By Technology, By Bandwidth, and By End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Dell, Fortinet, NEC Corporation, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks and Arista Networks.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Switch market.

The report presents the analysis of Data Center Switch market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

