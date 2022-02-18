Worldwide Data Protection and Recovery Software Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Data Protection is Driving Growth

Feb 18, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Protection and Recovery Software Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the data protection and recovery software market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.73 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period. The report on the data protection and recovery software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the adoption of cloud-based data protection and recovery software offerings and increasing number of data protection and localization regulations.
The data protection and recovery software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The data protection and recovery software market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Email protection
- End to end data protection
- Application recovery management
- Cloud application protection
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rising demand for data protection and recovery software in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the data protection and recovery software market growth during the next few years.
The report on data protection and recovery software market covers the following areas:
- Data protection and recovery software market sizing
- Data protection and recovery software market forecast
- Data protection and recovery software market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data protection and recovery software market vendors that include Acronis International GmbH, Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC. Also, the data protection and recovery software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Email protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- End to end data protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Application recovery management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud application protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acronis International GmbH
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Unitrends Inc.
- Veeam Software Group GmbH
- Veritas Technologies LLC
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z59hdf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article