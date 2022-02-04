Worldwide Dental Implants Industry to 2027 - Featuring Nobel Biocare Services, Straumann and Bicon Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental implants market reached a value of US$ 5.89 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.18% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that are used for supporting false teeth and tooth bridges. They are frames made of biocompatible metals, such as zirconia and titanium, which are surgically placed in the jawbone beneath the gums to provide support for artificial teeth. This secures the denture and bridges while providing a more natural feel as compared to conventional dentures.

Currently, three types of dental implants are available in the market, namely, endosteal, subperiosteal and transosteal. Amongst these, endosteal implants are grafted into the tissue to which the bridge or denture is attached. Subperiosteal implants are attached under the gum tissue with a protruding metal frame over which the artificial tooth is attached. On the other hand, in transosteal implants, a U-shaped metal frame is passed through the jaw bone and gum tissue



The increasing prevalence of oral health problems, such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay, is amongst the primary factors driving the global dental implants market. Additionally, the introduction of prosthetics has played a significant role in driving the demand for dental implants as they help in reestablishing oral movements and the facial structure of the patient. Moreover, dental implants assist in the reduction of discomfort and the number of maintenance procedures while enhancing the aesthetics of consumers.

Other factors such as improper oral hygiene among children and adults, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging countries, and inflating disposable incomes of consumers are further expected to drive the dental implants market during the forecast period



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global dental implants market?

2. What was the global dental implants market size in 2021?

3. What will be the global dental implants market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

4. What are the global dental implants market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global dental implants market?

6. What is the global dental implants market breakup by material?

7. What is the global dental implants market breakup by product?

8. What is the global dental implants market breakup by end use?

9. What are the major regions in the global dental implants market?



