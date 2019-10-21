Worldwide Desktop PC Forecast 2019-2023 - Motherboard vs. Desktop PC Shipment Volumes
Oct 21, 2019, 07:15 ET
The "Worldwide Desktop PC Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global desktop PC shipment volume totaled 96.9 million units in 2018 and decreased 1.1% compared to 2017, marking the smallest decline rate since 2014.
Due to several detrimental factors in the second half of 2018, especially global economic uncertainties caused by the US-China continued trade war, global desktop PC shipment volume is estimated at 94.1 million units in 2019, down 3% year-on-year. In addition to the US-China trade conflict, other major global incidents such as Brexit and Japan's decision to raise the consumption tax to 10% are expected to affect the willingness of enterprises and consumers to purchase PC products in 2019 thus global consumption tends to be more conservative this year.
List of Topics
- Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2019-2023 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2017 - 4Q 2019
- Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by region and by CPU connector type
- Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2019-2023
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023
- Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016 - 4Q 2018
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016- 4Q 2019
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 - 2018
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Share by Region, 2014 - 2018
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016- 2Q 2019
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016 - 2Q 2019
- Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2016 - 2023
- Scope & Definitions
