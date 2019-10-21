Worldwide Desktop PC Forecast 2019-2023 - Motherboard vs. Desktop PC Shipment Volumes

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Desktop PC Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global desktop PC shipment volume totaled 96.9 million units in 2018 and decreased 1.1% compared to 2017, marking the smallest decline rate since 2014.



Due to several detrimental factors in the second half of 2018, especially global economic uncertainties caused by the US-China continued trade war, global desktop PC shipment volume is estimated at 94.1 million units in 2019, down 3% year-on-year. In addition to the US-China trade conflict, other major global incidents such as Brexit and Japan's decision to raise the consumption tax to 10% are expected to affect the willingness of enterprises and consumers to purchase PC products in 2019 thus global consumption tends to be more conservative this year.

List of Topics

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2019-2023 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2017 - 4Q 2019

Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by region and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2019-2023

Key Topics Covered:



Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023 Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016 - 4Q 2018 Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023 Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016- 4Q 2019 Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 - 2018 Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Share by Region, 2014 - 2018 Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016- 2Q 2019 Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2016 - 2Q 2019 Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2016 - 2023 Scope & Definitions

