Worldwide Development of Automotive Lidar and Its Major Players, 2018-2019 Featuring 100+ Key Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Worldwide Automotive Lidar and Its Major Players In 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) has been widely used in satellite systems, geographic information systems, and industrial applications. In recent years, LiDAR systems for autonomous navigation have attracted huge investments from carmakers, automotive electronics vendors, hedge fund companies, and IT firms due to significant improvements in the weight and size of the systems.



Some LiDAR startups have been able to raise more money between US$ 1 million and US$100 million, indicating the importance of LiDAR in autonomous vehicles and its impact on the industry. This report analyzes the development of automotive LiDAR technologies and leading players, mainly Velodyne, Ibeo, Quanergy, and Luminar.



Topics Covered

Development of automotive LiDAR technologies and includes an overview of patent applications filed by leading brands such as Google, Hyundai, Microsoft, Waymo, GM, Patheon Company, HERE Global B.V., Apple, LeddarTech, and Ford

Development of automotive LiDAR systems and major players, including Velodyne, Quanergy, Ibeo, Luminar, and Chinese companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Automotive LiDAR Technologies

1.2 Analysis of Automotive LiDAR Patents



2. Development of Automotive LiDAR Systems



3. Development of Automotive LiDAR Companies

3.1 Fundraising Status of Startups

3.1 Leading Vendors of Autonomous LiDAR Systems

3.1.1 Velodyne

3.1.2 Quanergy

3.1.3 Ibeo

3.1.4 Luminar

3.1.5 Chinese LiDAR Vendors



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



List of Tables

Table 1 Automotive LiDAR Patents Filed by Leading Brands

Table 2 Leading Providers of Automotive LiDAR Systems

Table 3 Fundraising of LiDAR Startups



List of Figures

Figure 1 Transmission and Reception Technologies of LiDAR

