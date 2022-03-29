Worldwide Dietary Foods Industry Review to 2026

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Dietary Foods Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutraceutical market should grow from $289.8 billion in 2021 to $438.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global market for weight loss products and services should grow from $254.9 billion in 2021 to reach $377.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global nutritional/functional bars market should reach $1.7 billion by 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Innovations and discoveries in healthcare and medical systems along with growing public awareness of the nutritional value of food has resulted in an increase in life expectancy in humans.

A great deal of research has been dedicated to determining the root cause of major public health issues such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), high blood pressure (HBP), high cholesterol and obesity and to correlating them with the nutritional value of food and changing lifestyles. A noticeable shift has been observed in the Food and Agriculture market toward consumers controlling health issues by avoiding unhealthy eating habits.

This 2021 Dietary Foods Research Review features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has, since its inception in 1971, been providing to help readers make informed business decisions. It includes highlights of reports published in 2021 in the following markets :

FOD013H Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026

FOD027D Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market

FOD102A Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword

Reason for Doing this Study

Chapter 2 Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026 (FOD013H)

Introduction

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

What's New in this Update

Information Sources

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Nutraceutical Packaging Trends

Overview of the Global Nutraceutical Industry

Emerging Needs for Nutraceutical Products

Nutraceutical Classification Based on Various Parameters

Nutraceutical Industry Overview

Research Needs of Nutraceutical Industry

Rising Doubts about Benefits of Nutraceutical Products

Market Strategies

Increasingly Aging Populations

Rising Healthcare Costs

Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication

Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficacy

Presence of Fewer Contract Manufacturers in the Industry

Key Players Investing on New Product Development

Market Entry Requirements

Use of Modern Technologies

Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Drivers for Functional Foods

Barriers to Nutraceuticals

Market Breakdown by Product

Functional Food

Confectionery

Bakery

Snacks

Non-Drinkable Dairy

Meat

Grain and Flour

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Other Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Non-Carbonated Drinks

Dairy Drinkable

Frozen Juices

Tea and Coffee

Others Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Market Breakdown by Application

Sports and Energy

General Wellness

Weight Management

Heart Health

GI and Digestive Health

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Type 2 Diabetes

Memory and Mental Health

Chapter 3 Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market (FOD027D)

Introduction to Weight Loss Products and Services

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Research Methodology and Information Sources

Information Sources

What's New in This Update?

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Impact of COVID-19

Overview

COVID-19 Crisis

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions for the Global Economy

Current Outlook

Market Overview

Definitions of the Terms "Overweight" and "Obesity"

Overweight and Obesity and Disease

Fitness Definition

Nutrition and Weight Control in Health Management

Diets and Dieting Approaches

Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Weight Loss and Management

Weight Loss Monitoring and Maintenance

The Importance of the Industry

Market Strategies

Rising Healthcare Costs

Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication

Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency

Key Players Investing in New Product Development

Market Entry Requirements

Use of Modern Technologies

Weight Loss Products Value Chain

Weight Loss Products Sales Channels

Identification of Value-Added Services

Weight Loss Products Supply Chain

Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy

Weight Loss Industry: Supply Chain Strategy

Distribution of Weight Loss Products

Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market by Type

Products

Food

Beverages

Supplements

Other Weight Loss Products

Services

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consultation Services

Other Services

Market Value

Global Weight Loss Products Market by Product Category

Organic Weight Loss Products

Market Value

Global Weight Loss Products Market by Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Market Value

Chapter 4 Global Nutritional /Functional Bars Market (FOD102A)

Introduction to Nutritional/Functional Bars

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Importance of the Industry

Public Attitudes

Impact of Research

Backing of Large Manufacturers

Emerging Needs for Functional Food Products

Functional Food and Beverage Industry Overview

Market Strategies

Increasingly Aging Populations

Rising Healthcare Costs

Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication

Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency

Few Contract Manufacturers in the Industry

Key Players Investing on New Product Development

Market Entry Requirements

Use of Modern Technologies

Future of the Industry

Functional Food Research and Education Act

Regulatory Classifications

Leading Growth Product Prospects

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Protein Bars

Meal-Replacement Bars

Snack Bars

Whole Food Bars

Market Breakdown by Product Category

Market Breakdown by Function

Sports and Nutrition

Weight Management

General Wellness and Immunity

Other Functions

