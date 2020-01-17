Worldwide Digital MRO Markets, Outlook to 2027 - Predictive Maintenance Technologies to Witness Robust Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital MRO - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.



Factors such as growing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), implementation of AR/VR in the aerospace industry and rising need for replacing legacy aviation management information systems are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of acquisition of an integrated MRO software suite is hampering the market.



Amongst technology, the predictive maintenance segment is projected to have significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of digital solutions such as digital twin and advanced analytical software for predicting failure by tier-one MROs and airlines is expected to drive the market for predictive maintenance. This will decrease the aircraft downtime and inventory sourcing time for MROs.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing aircraft deliveries in the region. Many large and medium MROs and airlines are present in this region. Also, the increase in the MRO services and digital transformation of MROs is expected to drive the demand for digital MRO in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

5.3 Blockchain

5.4 Digital Twin

5.5 Predictive Maintenance

5.6 Robotics

5.6.1 Robots

5.6.2 Drones

5.7 3D Printing

5.8 Artificial Intelligence

5.9 Big Data Analytics

5.10 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.11 Other Technologies



6 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

7 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Part Replacement

7.3 Predictive Analysis

7.5 Inspection

7.6 Mobility & Functionality

7.7 Performance Monitoring

8 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

8.2.1 Engine OEMs

8.2.2 Aircraft OEMs

8.3 Airlines

8.3.1 Medium Airlines

8.3.2 Small Airlines

8.3.3 Large Airlines

8.4 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MROs)

8.4.1 Large MROs

8.4.2 Small MROs

8.4.3 Medium MROs

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Electronics



9 Global Digital Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Capgemini

11.2 International Business Machines (IBM)

11.3 Ansys

11.4 Lufthansa Technik

11.5 Hexaware

11.6 IFS

11.7 Boeing

11.8 SAP SE

11.9 Traxxall

11.10 General Electric (GE)

11.11 Ramco Systems

11.12 Honeywell

11.13 Winair

11.14 Swiss Aviationsoftware

11.15 Rusada



