Worldwide Digital Video Advertising Industry to 2026 - Featuring ZypMedia, JW Player & Chocolate Among Others

The Global Digital Video Advertising Market size is expected to reach $185.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 40.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

A wider access to information and lowered attention spans has made customers of the present age more informed than ever before. This has also made the competition for grabbing each customer's time span even more difficult. Amid the competition for the same, video advertising has emerged as an essential technology. However, it is the most underutilized form of engaging with customers as it's also better than the other mediums. Video ads are an ideal combination of attention-grabbing visuals and a narrative. This combination is the most suitable and preferred one when a brand has to be introduced to the market, or it needs to work on its sales.

Induction of Augmented Reality (AR) technology in digital marketing technologies provides huge growth potential for the digital video advertising market. The reason being, the technology provides viewers with better interpersonal experience. The immersive nature of technology enables marketers to establish deeper connections with audiences to portray a better image of a brand that is essential to driving sales. In turn, the implementation of AR-enabled ads gives advertisers and marketers more cost-effective options relative to conventional print media companies. AR technology-based ads can include marker-based and location-based advertisement that further enables companies to use hyperlocal advertising methods and, as a result, improve sales outcomes.

Technological advancements and changing consumer behaviour have led advertisers to adopt innovative approaches to digital video advertising. There is a growing tendency among individuals to adopt visual media through platforms other than traditional cable and satellite television. Non-conventional platforms, such as desktops, mobile phones, Over the Top (OTT) media platforms and social media applications, allow advertisers to improve their service delivery methodologies by offering new revenue channels to marketers and broadcasters. Furthermore, these digital video contents are designed to run on various platforms and in a variety of formats to ensure full coverage, thereby enabling a higher rate of engagement.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Desktop and Mobile. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Telecom, Financial Services, Consumer Goods & Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Verizon Communications, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Digital Video Advertising Market. In January, 2019, Verizon Media extended its native advertising partnership with Microsoft. Companies such as RTL Group S.A., Tremor International Ltd., PubMatic, Inc., ZypMedia, Inc., Chocolate, Inc., Publicis Groupe, and Viant Technology, LLC are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Verizon Communications, Inc., Tremor International Ltd., RTL Group S.A. (SpotX, Inc.), Publicis Groupe (Epsilon Data Management, LLC), Advertise.com, Inc., PubMatic, Inc. (Komli Media), Viant Technology, LLC (Time, Inc.), ZypMedia, Inc., JW Player, Inc., and Chocolate, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2018,Mar - 2020, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Digital Video Advertising Market by Type

4.1 Global Desktop Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

4.2 Global Mobile Digital Video Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Digital Video Advertising Market by End User

5.1 Global Retail Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

5.2 Global Media & Entertainment Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

5.3 Global Automotive Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

5.4 Global Telecom Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

5.5 Global Financial Services Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

5.6 Global Consumer Goods & Electronics Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Digital Video Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Digital Video Advertising Market by Region

6.1 North America Digital Video Advertising Market

6.2 Europe Digital Video Advertising Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Digital Video Advertising Market

6.4 LAMEA Digital Video Advertising Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Verizon Communications, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Tremor International Ltd.

7.3 RTL Group S.A. (SpotX, Inc.)

7.4 Publicis Groupe (Epsilon Data Management, LLC)

7.5 Advertise.com, Inc.

7.6 PubMatic, Inc. (Komli Media)

7.7 Viant Technology, LLC (Time, Inc.)

7.8 ZypMedia, Inc.

7.9 JW Player, Inc.

7.10 Chocolate, Inc.



