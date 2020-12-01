Worldwide Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Industry to 2025 - Key Market Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes DTC genetic testing technologies, applications, industry subsegments, major strategic alliances, patents, and companies. The market sizes for next-generation cancer diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).
This report reviews the main DTC genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and genotyping microarrays.
The report then discusses several of the significant large-scale population sequencing initiatives that are contributing to DTC genetic testing development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.
The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through September 2020. Industry subsectors analyzed include ancestry, clinical health, recreational health, sequencing data-based blockchain, sequencing instrument, long-read sequencing, sequencing informatics, and PCR.
The market for DTC genetic testing is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by test purpose (ancestry, health, lifestyle); technology platform (PCR, genotyping arrays, sequencing); by delivery format (test kits, virtual tests); and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, RoW).
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing involves the analysis and interpretation of a person's genome. A consumer can access DTC genetic testing from a commercial company or from a health care provider.
DTC genetic testing has evolved in the past 10 years. Initially, it focused on personal applications outside traditional health care, such as exploring ancestry, and has trended toward interfacing with clinical care in non-traditional ways, such as partnerships between DTC companies with health systems.
Analysis of a customer's genome helps to know about their ancestry inference, disease risks, and other personal traits. Based on this, the main applications include ancestry, health, and lifestyle.
Several factors are driving growth in the DTC genetic testing industry, including a shifting emphasis on health-related applications, the rise of personalized genomics, and increasing convenience of ordering goods and services from virtual at-home settings. This latter trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is rising public awareness of DNA and its impact on health and genetic disorders, ancestry, and lifestyle. These trends are having a favorable impact on the at-home genetic testing market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the DTC genetic testing industry
Report Includes:
- 12 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for direct to consumer (DTC) genetic testing
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Information on key genomic regions associated with genetic testing and description of instruments and technologies used for DTC genetic testing
- Coverage of DNA sequencing; microarray; and software industries and description of the key initiatives in the genetic testing industry
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for direct to consumer (DTC) genetic testing and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the market
- Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Profiles of the key companies in the DTC testing industry, including Chendu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd (23Mofand), Genetic Technologies Ltd, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Overview
Chapter 3 Overview
- Report Scope
- Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia
- Market Size
- Key Trends
- Industry
Chapter 4 DTC Genetic Technologies
- Introduction to Nucleic Acid Technologies
- Genetic Variation and Analysis
- DTC Testing Platforms
- Microarray Technologies
- Next-generation Sequencing Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology
- Genome-wide Association Studies
- Population-sequencing Projects
- Polygenic Risk Scoring
- Rare Diseases
- Genomic Data in the Biopharma Context
Chapter 5 DTC Genetic Testing Industry
- DTC Ancestry Genetic Testing Industry
- Health-Focused DTC Genetic Testing Industry: Two Market Models
- DTC Clinical Health Genetic Testing Industry
- DTC Recreational Health Genetic Testing Industry
- Sequencing Data-based Blockchain Industry
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Long-Read Sequencing Industry
- Sequencing Informatics Industry
- PCR Industry
Chapter 6 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Chapter 7 DTC Genetic Testing Markets
- DTC Market Driving Forces
- Consumer Marketing Efforts
- Rare Disease Initiatives
- Increasing Focus on Healthcare Applications
- Emerging Applications
- Technical Advances in Testing Platforms
- DTC Genetic Testing Market
- DTC Genetic Testing Ancestry Market
- Health DTC Genetic Testing Market
- Lifestyle DTC Genetic Testing Market
- DTC Genetic Testing Market by Geography
Chapter 8 Patents
- Patent Focus
- SNP-related DTC Patents
- 23andMe Patent Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- African Ancestry
- Ambry Genetics
- Ancestry.Com Inc.
- Anglia Dna Services
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- BGI Shenzhen
- Centrillion Genomics Technologies
- Chengdu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd
- Color Genomics Inc.
- Dante Labs
- DNA Diagnostics Center Inc.
- DNA Nudge, Ltd
- Easy Dna
- Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center
- Encrypgen
- Fulgent Genetics Inc.
- Full Genomes Corp. Inc.
- Gene By Gene Ltd.
- Genesis Healthcare Co.
- Genetic Technologies Ltd.
- Grey Genetics Llc.
- Helix Opco Llc
- Homedna
- Illumina Inc.
- Insitome Inc.
- Intelligenetics
- Invitae Inc.
- Ixlayer Inc.
- Karamagenes Sa
- Labogenomics Co. Ltd.
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.
- Letsgetchecked
- Lineagen Inc.
- Living Dna
- Luna Dna
- Macrogen Inc.
- Mapmygenome
- Medgenome Inc.
- Medigoo Oy Inc.
- My Heritage
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Nebula Genomics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pathway Genomics Corp.
- Phosphorus Inc.
- Prenetics Group
- Pwn Health Llc
- Quantgene Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Sano Genetics
- Stratify Genomics
- Theragen Etex Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Veritas Genetics
- Xcode Life
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n13433
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
