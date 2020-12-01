Worldwide Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Industry to 2025 - Key Market Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes DTC genetic testing technologies, applications, industry subsegments, major strategic alliances, patents, and companies. The market sizes for next-generation cancer diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).

This report reviews the main DTC genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and genotyping microarrays.



The report then discusses several of the significant large-scale population sequencing initiatives that are contributing to DTC genetic testing development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.

The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through September 2020. Industry subsectors analyzed include ancestry, clinical health, recreational health, sequencing data-based blockchain, sequencing instrument, long-read sequencing, sequencing informatics, and PCR.

The market for DTC genetic testing is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by test purpose (ancestry, health, lifestyle); technology platform (PCR, genotyping arrays, sequencing); by delivery format (test kits, virtual tests); and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, RoW).

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing involves the analysis and interpretation of a person's genome. A consumer can access DTC genetic testing from a commercial company or from a health care provider.

DTC genetic testing has evolved in the past 10 years. Initially, it focused on personal applications outside traditional health care, such as exploring ancestry, and has trended toward interfacing with clinical care in non-traditional ways, such as partnerships between DTC companies with health systems.

Analysis of a customer's genome helps to know about their ancestry inference, disease risks, and other personal traits. Based on this, the main applications include ancestry, health, and lifestyle.

Several factors are driving growth in the DTC genetic testing industry, including a shifting emphasis on health-related applications, the rise of personalized genomics, and increasing convenience of ordering goods and services from virtual at-home settings. This latter trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is rising public awareness of DNA and its impact on health and genetic disorders, ancestry, and lifestyle. These trends are having a favorable impact on the at-home genetic testing market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the DTC genetic testing industry

Report Includes:

12 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for direct to consumer (DTC) genetic testing

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Information on key genomic regions associated with genetic testing and description of instruments and technologies used for DTC genetic testing

Coverage of DNA sequencing; microarray; and software industries and description of the key initiatives in the genetic testing industry

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the future marketplace for direct to consumer (DTC) genetic testing and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the market

Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Profiles of the key companies in the DTC testing industry, including Chendu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd (23Mofand), Genetic Technologies Ltd, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Overview

Chapter 3 Overview

Report Scope

Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

Market Size

Key Trends

Industry

Chapter 4 DTC Genetic Technologies

Introduction to Nucleic Acid Technologies

Genetic Variation and Analysis

DTC Testing Platforms

Microarray Technologies

Next-generation Sequencing Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology

Genome-wide Association Studies

Population-sequencing Projects

Polygenic Risk Scoring

Rare Diseases

Genomic Data in the Biopharma Context

Chapter 5 DTC Genetic Testing Industry

DTC Ancestry Genetic Testing Industry

Health-Focused DTC Genetic Testing Industry: Two Market Models

DTC Clinical Health Genetic Testing Industry

DTC Recreational Health Genetic Testing Industry

Sequencing Data-based Blockchain Industry

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Long-Read Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Informatics Industry

PCR Industry

Chapter 6 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Chapter 7 DTC Genetic Testing Markets

DTC Market Driving Forces

Consumer Marketing Efforts

Rare Disease Initiatives

Increasing Focus on Healthcare Applications

Emerging Applications

Technical Advances in Testing Platforms

DTC Genetic Testing Market

DTC Genetic Testing Ancestry Market

Health DTC Genetic Testing Market

Lifestyle DTC Genetic Testing Market

DTC Genetic Testing Market by Geography

Chapter 8 Patents

Patent Focus

SNP-related DTC Patents

23andMe Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

African Ancestry

Ambry Genetics

Ancestry.Com Inc.

Anglia Dna Services

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Shenzhen

Centrillion Genomics Technologies

Chengdu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd

23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd Color Genomics Inc.

Dante Labs

DNA Diagnostics Center Inc.

DNA Nudge, Ltd

Easy Dna

Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center

Encrypgen

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Full Genomes Corp. Inc.

Gene By Gene Ltd .

. Genesis Healthcare Co.

Genetic Technologies Ltd.

Grey Genetics Llc.

Helix Opco Llc

Homedna

Illumina Inc.

Insitome Inc.

Intelligenetics

Invitae Inc.

Ixlayer Inc.

Karamagenes Sa

Labogenomics Co. Ltd.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.

Letsgetchecked

Lineagen Inc.

Living Dna

Luna Dna

Macrogen Inc.

Mapmygenome

Medgenome Inc.

Medigoo Oy Inc.

My Heritage

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Nebula Genomics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pathway Genomics Corp.

Phosphorus Inc.

Prenetics Group

Pwn Health Llc

Quantgene Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Sano Genetics

Stratify Genomics

Theragen Etex Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Xcode Life

