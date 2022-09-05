Worldwide Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Industry to 2030 - Players Include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Downhole Drilling Services and Segofs Energy Services

Sep 05, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market, by Solutions, By Services, by Services, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Directional drilling or slant drilling is a method of drilling non-vertical drills. Directional drilling is used for various purposes including to increase the number of wells from a single location, increase access to remote surface locations, and others. Various types of directional drilling include, horizontal wells, multilateral wells, and extended reach wells.
The market in this report is studied across solutions, services, and applications. Across solutions, the market is further segmented into new purchase and rentals. Both sub-segments include, measurement-while-drilling (MWD) tools, logging-while-drilling (LWD) tools, Rotary steerable systems (RSS) tools, mud motors, and others. Services segment is further studied across MWD services, LWD services, RSS services, repair & maintenance, and consulting & other services.
Market Dynamics
Advancement in directional drilling such as measurement while drilling (MWD) and downhole motor (DHM) technologies have led to development of unconventional oil and gas resources by improving access to the reservoir from surface locations and increasing reservoir contact.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global directional drilling solutions & services market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 to 2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
- It profiles leading players in the global directional drilling solutions & services market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Companies covered as a part of this study as manufacturers include Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton Company, Downhole Drilling Services, LLC, Segofs Energy Services Limited, General Electric Company, KAMBI Enterprises Inc., Tolteq Group, LLC (National Oilwell Varco, Inc.), APS Technology, Inc., Shanghai Oilfield Equipment Co., Limited (SOECO), Beijing Geoshine Oilfield Technology Services Co., Ltd., Compass Directional Guidance, Inc., Scientific Drilling International, CBG Corp, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL). Weatherford, Bench Tree, Newsco International Energy Services Inc.
- Companies covered as a part of this study as rental services providers include Hunting Energy Services Inc., Calmena Energy Services Inc., Oilwell Solutions, LLC, W-Technology Inc., Micro-Smart Systems Inc., MICROTESLA, Ranger Directional Rentals, WORLD HDD, Beijing Hailan Science & Technology Development Co., Limited, Bench Tree, Vertex Downhole, Weatherford, National Oilwell Varco, MWD Supply, Geoglide Australia Pty Ltd., Parker Drilling, Nabors Industries Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global directional drilling solutions & services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global automotive radiator market
- Analyst Views
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ji3so
