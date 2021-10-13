Worldwide Disposable Surgical Gloves Industry to 2026 - Introduction of Disposable Gloves in Growing Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Surgical Gloves Market Research Report by Product, Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market size was estimated at USD 8,259.98 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9,123.98 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% reaching USD 15,282.01 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Disposable Surgical Gloves Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market, including 3M Company, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cypress Medical Products LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medisafe Technologies, Medline Industries, Inc., Microflex Corporation, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Unigloves (UK) Limited, and YTY Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Disposable Surgical Gloves Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Flexible government support to expand the availability

5.2.2. Increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and an increasingly aging population

5.2.3. Rise in safety concerns and hygiene

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Fluctuation in the price of raw materials

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Introduction of disposable gloves in growing economies

5.4.2. Rising demand for the advanced healthcare infrastructure system

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Skin issues associated with the disposable gloves



6. Disposable Surgical Gloves Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural Rubber Gloves

6.3. Nitrile Disposable Gloves

6.4. Vinyl Disposable Gloves



7. Disposable Surgical Gloves Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Direct Selling

7.3. Medical Store

7.4. Online



8. Americas Disposable Surgical Gloves Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Disposable Surgical Gloves Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Disposable Surgical Gloves Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Ansell Ltd.

12.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.4. Cardinal Health, Inc.

12.5. Cypress Medical Products LLC

12.6. Dynarex Corporation

12.7. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

12.8. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.9. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

12.10. Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

12.11. Medisafe Technologies

12.12. Medline Industries, Inc.

12.13. Microflex Corporation

12.14. Rubberex Corp. M Bhd.

12.15. Semperit AG Holding

12.16. Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd.

12.17. Supermax Corporation Berhad

12.18. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

12.19. Unigloves (UK) Limited

12.20. YTY Group



13. Appendix



