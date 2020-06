Worldwide DNA Vaccine Market (2020 to 2022) - Increasing Focus on Genetic Vaccine Development

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DNA Vaccine Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DNA vaccine in this report refers to the vaccines manufactured using recombinant DNA technology. The advent of these vaccines has revolutionized the healthcare market. These vaccines are more effective, as well as have fewer side-effects associated with them as compared to traditional vaccines. Various vaccines have been introduced in the market based on this technique.

Some of the major DNA vaccines include GlaxoSmithKline's Engerix-B, Twinrix, and Fendrix; Merck's Gardasil, and Recombivax HB; Protein Sciences Corporation's Flublok, etc. Currently, the researchers are engaged in developing genetic vaccines for humans. Animal genetic vaccines are already present in the market. These vaccines are third generation vaccines and contain DNA that codes for specific proteins from a pathogen. This DNA is injected into the host body and produces protein for which the body generates an immune response.

This comprehensive report entitled Global DNA Vaccine Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the global DNA Vaccines market, presenting readers a profound understanding of the various challenges, drivers, and developments in this industry. The study has publicized that though the numbers of DNA vaccines that target the human clinical segment are relatively fewer in number, however, due to high sales of these vaccines, the DNA vaccine market is forecasted to show phenomenal growth in the coming years.

The report also contains a detailed and in-depth analysis of the segmentation of the DNA vaccines market based on types of DNA vaccines, therapeutic indication, end-users, and geography. Based on the type, the DNA vaccines market is divided into recombinant protein and genetic. Amongst the two segments, the recombinant protein segment accounted for the largest share in the market. This large share is attributed to the presence of a high number of recombinant protein vaccines in the market.

Based on end-user, the report segments the market into humans and animals. The majority of DNA vaccines available in the market are targeted for humans. Moreover, the strong pipeline of human targeted vaccines is likely to aid market growth.

Based on geography, the report further divides the market into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for DNA vaccines. The large share of the market is attributed to the government's initiatives to immunize citizens, coupled with high awareness regarding the benefits of genetic vaccines targeted towards animals. The Asia-Pacific region is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. This growth is likely to be driven by rising awareness of people regarding the advantages of immunization against HPV and Hepatitis B.

The report also includes pipeline analysis based on the type of phase, therapeutic indications, and type of diseases for which the vaccines have been designed, such as infectious and vector-borne diseases and various types of cancers.

Major players in the DNA Vaccines market are also profiled with company overview, financial overview, product portfolios, recent developments, and strengths and weaknesses. The last section of the report discusses the recommendations which could help the DNA vaccine market grow at a faster pace. Conclusively, the research will prove to be a useful resource for all debut makers in the DNA vaccine industry and potential investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. DNA Vaccine - An Introduction

4. Drivers & Challenges

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investment

4.1.2 Advantages of DNA Vaccines over Traditional Vaccines

4.1.3 Dramatic Increase in Chronic Disorders

4.1.4 Strong DNA Vaccine Pipeline

4.1.5 Technological Advancements

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Uncertainty in the Regulatory System

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries

4.2.3 Development Limited to Plasmid Vectors

5. DNA Vaccine Market Overview

6. DNA Vaccines Market by Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

7. DNA Vaccine Market by Type

7.1 Recombinant Protein Vaccines

7.1.1 By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific)

7.2 Genetic Vaccines

7.2.1 By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)

8. DNA Vaccines Market by End User

8.1 Human

8.2 Animal

9. DNA Vaccines Market by Therapeutic Indication

9.1 Infectious & Vector-Borne Diseases

9.2 Cancer

10. Pipeline Analysis

11. Trends

11.1 Increasing Focus on Genetic Vaccine Development

11.2 Expanding Applications Increasing Popularity of DNA Vaccines

11.3 Partnerships Enhancing Genetic Vaccines Development

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Novartis International AG

12.2 Merck & Co., Inc

12.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.4 Sanofi

12.5 Zoetis

12.6 Green Cross Corporation

12.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.8 Bharat Biotech

12.9 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

12.10 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

13. Recommendations

