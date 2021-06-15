Worldwide Donkey Milk Industry to 2028 - Increase in Social Media Awareness Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Donkey Milk Market by Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global donkey milk market size was valued at $28,180 thousands in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,139.0 thousands by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in adoption of donkey's milk during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its benefits such as high vitamin content and ability to boost the immune system drives the market growth. Donkey milk is new boom in the animal milk category as the donkey milk ingredients shows resemblance to human breast milk for lactose, protein and ash. Furthermore, it contains several active ingredients that boost the immunity and offer other health benefits. The donkey milk contains active antimicrobial substances such as lysozyme and lactoferrin. These molecules are also present in goat, sheep, and cow milk but in less quantity.



The donkey milk also contains less fat and cholesterol than cow, goat, and sheep milk. Therefore this milk is best for the cardiovascular or heart patients. Therefore, its demand from health-conscious consumers is increasing



Lack of aware regarding the benefits of donkey milk, its benefits, and its variety of products restrains the growth of the donkey milk market. Moreover, lack of advertisement from the manufacturers is also the major reason that hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are more inclined toward cow, buffalo, and goat milk as they are easily available at a reasonable price, which also restrains the market growth. In addition, lack of government initiatives for the expansion and production of donkey milk further hampers the growth of the market.



The donkey milk industry has been segmented on the basis of application, form, and region. Based on application, the donkey milk market is bifurcated into cosmetics & personal care and food & beverages. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into liquid and powder. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of world.



The key players profiled in the donkey milk industry report include Asinus Atlanticus S. A., Dolphin IBA, Donna Tina Farm, Eurolactis Italia Srl, Golden Donkeys Farm, Hellenic Asinus Farms, Stephenson Group Ltd, The Donkey Dairy PTY Ltd, The White Sea & Baltic Company Limited, and Vro Enterprises.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the donkey milk market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and Donkey Milk market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the donkey milk market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global donkey milk market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and Donkey Milk market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in use of donkey milk in food & beverages

3.3.1.2. Increase in utilization of donkey milk in cosmetics industry

3.3.1.3. Increase in consumption of donkey milk by health conscious consumers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding donkey milk

3.3.2.2. High cost of donkey milk

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Increase in social media awareness

3.1. COVID-19 impact on donkey milk market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL DONKEY MILK MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cosmetics and personal care

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Food & beverages

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL DONKEY MILK MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Liquid

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Powder

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DONKEY MILK, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by application

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by form

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.2.4.2. CANADA

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.2. GERMANY

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.3. FRANCE

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.4. RUSSIA

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.5. ITALY

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.6. SPAIN

6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.7. GREECE

6.3.4.7.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.7.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.3.4.8. BELGIUM

6.3.4.8.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4.8.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.4. Asia

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by form

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. CHINA

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.4.4.2. THAILAND

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.4.4.3. MALAYSIA

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.4.4.4. SOUTH KOREA

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by application

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by form

6.5. Rest of World

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by form

6.5.3.1. DISCLAIMER



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qo16n



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

