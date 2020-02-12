Worldwide Doors & Windows Market to Cross USD $235.2 B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the doors and windows market, which estimates the global market valuation for doors and windows will cross US $235.2 billion by 2026. Continuous focus on home improvement and remodeling interior will induce market demand in the projected time period.

The Window and Door Market size will likely reach USD $235.2 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Growing building and construction activities, coupled with technology modifications in the global doors and windows market, is expected to drive the demand until the forecast period. Customized doors are getting more attention by consumers nowadays, as there are several options available, in terms of glass inert, hardware, colors and many more. On the other hand, in-home, inside interior pocket doors are registering a significant demand. These doors can slide back into wall to avoid opening or closing many times.

Some major findings of the window and door market report include:

1. Increasing spending on housing/commercial infrastructure.

2. Proliferating demand for uPVC profiles.

3. Rising replacement of aging infrastructure.

4. Growing building and construction activities in the Asia-Pacific.

5. Rising demand of single-family homes in North America.

Rising green technology and energy efficiency in building construction, together with technology modification and integration, is another factor influencing the demand of windows and doors worldwide. Home automation technology has also been increasing rapidly, which is driving the growth of smart doors and windows in the market. Automated/smart product demand is expected to follow a positive growth trend in the coming years due to enhanced security and comfort.

Metal-based windows and doors registered a share of close to 25% in the market. Metal windows or doors are elegant options that complement various property styles. Metal windows and doors are well-suited in brick exterior homes and buildings, as well as in white or modern gray rendered walls. Metal is generally made from steel but can also be produced using aluminum. The industry has been experiencing a boost in metal-framed window and door demand due to additional benefits, such as durability, superior efficiency, excellent strength etc.

The new residents segment registered a high demand for doors and windows, attributed to increasing housing construction in various nations. For instance, demand for windows in the new housing sector in the U.S. increased by 3.4% in the year 2018. While the demand in remodeling and replacement registered an increase of 2% in 2018. The increasing demand for single-family homes is the key reason for increasing housing sales in many emerging economies.

Browse key industry insights spread across 376 pages with 469 market data tables and 15 figures and charts from the report, "Windows and Doors Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026", in detail, along with the table of contents:

Home renovation and remodeling activities as a key driver for the global demand.



Technological advancements and innovations in the window and door industry to positively influence market growth.



On account of rising construction activities, Asia-Pacific is to emerge as the major market for global window and door demand.



is to emerge as the major market for global window and door demand. Industry players undergoing huge investment in the latest technology advancements. Major doors and windows market players include Andersen Corporation, RENSON, Cantera Doors, Century Plyboards etc.

The Middle East and Africa constitute a considerable share in the global doors and windows market. The region is expected to register a higher demand in the coming year, owing to increasing housing demand in the region. In 2017, the ministry of housing portal registered over 1.1 million families purchasing a home and around 50,000 on the real estate development fund portal. The kingdom is expecting its tourism to reach over 30 million tourists annually in the upcoming 12 years. The country has also made a commitment to build over 50,000 new hotel rooms to facilitates tourists. The increase in residential and commercial construction is expected to drive the demand in the country.

Partial chapters of the report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Windows and doors industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2016 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Material trends

2.1.3. Application trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Windows And Doors Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Fabricators & assemblers

3.3.4. End-users

3.4. Profit margin analysis

3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.6. Technology landscape

3.6.1. Smart windows

3.6.2. Innovations in door hardware components

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. China

3.8. Raw material analysis

3.9. Growth drivers

3.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1. Environmental impact of waste generated through replacements

3.9.2.2. Excessive costs associated with eco-friendly products

3.10. Regional price trends

3.10.1. Cost structure analysis

3.10.1.1. R&D cost

3.10.1.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.10.1.3. Raw material cost

3.10.1.4. Distribution cost

3.10.1.5. Operating cost

3.10.1.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.10.2. Price by material

3.10.3. Price by application

3.11. Innovation & sustainability

3.12. Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.13. Porter's analysis

3.14. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.14.1. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.14.2. Strategy dashboard

3.15. PESTEL analysis

