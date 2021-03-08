Worldwide Drones as a Service Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aarav Unmanned Systems, ABJ Drones & Aerial Photo India Among Others

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drones as a Service Market by Applications and Leading Industries with Global, Regional and Country Forecasts 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud-based "as a Service" model is spreading to virtually every use case, application, and solution in nearly every industry. Drones is no exception as the analyst sees Drones-as-a-Service picking up substantial momentum as an outsourced option for improving the operational efficiency of many industries. For example, package delivery is anticipated to be a key market, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report provides analysis for the Drones-as-a-Service market including applications and services targeted to different use cases. The report evaluates solutions for leading industry verticals. Solution areas evaluated include surveillance and monitoring, surveying and mapping, maintenance and inspection, filming and photography, package delivery, and scientific research. The report includes forecasts by solution and industry verticals from 2021 through 2026.

Select Research Findings

Drones as a service for scientific research solutions will reach $8.1 billion by 2026

by 2026 High potential industry verticals include construction, insurance, aerospace and real estate

Surveillance and mapping remain largest opportunities with maintenance and inspection rapidly gaining ground as high ROI solutions

Developing countries are fastest growing for many solutions due largely to substantial cost avoidance for expensive professional services

A drone (or unmanned aircraft) represents any aircraft that flies without the need for direct human intervention. Drones are available in different sizes and shapes and are developed to gather data primarily to meet a multitude of various tasks and applications. The absence of an onboard pilot means drones exist in a variety of sizes, from micro-drones held in the hand to large drones and airships that will ultimately rival the size and power of traditional piloted craft.

Drones range in size from a small drone that fits in the palm of one's hand to platforms that rival manned drones in wingspan, weight and power. Drones also vary significantly in design, including rotary-wing flight systems, such as quadcopters, fixed-wing drones, and lighter-than-air vessels such as tethered aerial devices. Drones require sophisticated software to adapt the data link between the drone and operator as well as streamline sharing of drone-gathered data with other stakeholders.

Target Audience

UAV manufacturers

Drone services companies

Telecommunications companies

Electronics component providers

Internet of Things (IoT) companies

Retail and wholesale service providers

Venture capitalists, consultants, and related

Commercial, military, and government organizations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Drone Overview

2.2 Drone Use Cases and Value

2.3 Drone Technologies

3. Drone Applications in Industry Verticals

3.1 Package Delivery

3.2 Imaging

3.3 Security

3.4 Search and Rescue

3.5 Fire Fighting

3.6 Military/Defense

4. Drones as a Service Markets 2021-2026

4.1 Global Drone as a Service Market 2021-2026

4.2 Drone as a Service Applications 2021-2026

4.3 Drone as a Service in Leading Industries 2021-2026

4.4 Drone as a Service by Region 2021-2026

4.4.1 North America Drone as a Service Markets by Country 2021-2026

4.4.2 South America Drone as a Service Markets by Country 2021-2026

4.4.3 Europe Drone Markets by Country 2021-2026

4.4.4 APAC Drone Markets by Country 2021-2026

4.4.5 MEA Drone as a Service Markets by Country 2021-2026

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

6. Appendix: Drone Classifications and Technologies

6.1 Drone Classifications

6.1.1 Ready-to-Fly

6.1.2 Commercial-off-the-Shelf

6.1.3 Heavy Drones

6.2 Drone Technologies

6.2.1 Aerodynamics Designs

6.2.2 VTOL Configurations

6.2.3 Hybrids

6.2.4 Power Supply

Companies Mentioned

1Martian Way Corporation

3D Robotics

Aarav Unmanned Systems

ABJ Drones

Aerial Photo India

Aerialair

Aero360

Aerodyne Group

AeroVironment Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Airinov

AirPix

Airsight Australia

Airwood

Asteria Aerospace

Aurora Integrated Systems

Australian UAV

Azur Drones

Bubblefly

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

Delair (France)

DeTect Technologies

Deveron UAS

DJI ( China )

) Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Drona Aviation

Drone Aerospace Systems

Drone Nation

Drone Volt

DroneCloud / CLUE Corporation

DroneDeploy (US)

DroneView Technologies

Dronifi

Edall Systems

Envent Digital

FEDS (UAE)

Flirtey

Flytrex

Gravodrone

Hemav

HUVR Data

IdeaForge

Identified Technologies (US)

INDrone Aero Systems

Indrones

Industrial SkyWorks

Intel (Ascending Technologies)

Johnnette

Kadet Defence Systems

Kespry

Martek Aviation (UK)

Matternet

Measure (US)

Measure Australia

Microdrones

Mirs Innovate Private Limited ( Singapore )

) MMC ( China )

) Omnipresent Robot Tech

Parrot SA

Phoenix Drone Services (US)

Pigeon Innovative Solutions

Pix4D

Precision Hawk

Quidich Innovation Labs

Samhams Technologies

SenseFly ( Switzerland )

) Sentera, LLC

Sharper Shape (US)

Skeye

Sky Futures (UK)

Sky Vision Aerial Photography Services (UAE)

Skycatch, Inc.

Skylark Drones

SkySkopes

Skyspecs

Sree Sai Aerotech Innovations

Takvaviya Technologies

Talon Aerolytics

Terra Drone Corporation

Texo Drone Services

The Sky Guys

Trumbull Unmanned

Unmanned Experts Inc. (US)

V Drone Agro

Verity Studios AG

Vermeer (US)

Viper Drones

WeDoSky

Xaircraft UAV

Yamaha Motor Company

Zipline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x78bd1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

