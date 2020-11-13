Worldwide Drug-Coated Balloons Industry to 2025 - Increased Focus on Generating Abundant Clinical Data is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug-Coated Balloons Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug-coated balloons market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2019-2025.



The global drug-coated balloons market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the cardiovascular devices market. The market is growing significantly due to the surge in incidence/prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases across the globe.



The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to profoundly affect the drug-coated balloons market in several countries across the globe. With the spread of the pandemic, several hospitals, CATH labs, and ASCs have experienced a rapid decline in the volume of elective cardiology procedures. Although COVID-19 is a global pandemic, some countries have experienced a higher incidence of the virus than others.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the the drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period:

Expanding Indications of Drug-Coated Balloons

Emergence of Latest Generation DCBs

Growth in Target Patient Pool across the Globe

The study considers the present scenario of the drug-coated balloons devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Prominent Vendors

Medtronic

BD

Koninklijke Philips

Boston Scientific

B. Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

Aachen Resonance

Acotec Scientific

AR Baltic Medical

Biosensors International Group

BIOTRONIK

Cardionovum

Concept Medical

eucatech

ENDOCOR

HEXACATH

iVascular

M.A. Med Alliance

Meril Life Sciences

Nano Therapeutics

QT Vascular

RD Global-Invamed

STENTYS

Surmodics

Terumo

Urotronic

Wellinq

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the drug-coated balloons market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the drug-coated balloons market share?

3. What is the growth of North America drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the drug-coated balloons market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Drug Coated Balloons (DCBS): An Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Application Of DCBS To Treat Medical Disorders

8.2 Promising Investigational Drug-Coated Balloons

8.3 Emergence Of New Generation DCBS



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Global Increase In Target Patient Pool

9.2 Increasing Demand For DCBS Due To Promosing Outcomes

9.3 Increased Focus On Generating Abundant Clinical Data

9.4 New Product Approvals/Launches



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Presence Ofalternative Treatment Procedures

10.2 Stringency In Regulatory Approvals

10.3 Lack Of Reimbursement Coverage For DCBS



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Covid-19 Impact On Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market

11.3 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Indication

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 PAD

12.4 CAD

12.5 Others



13 Drug Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Paclitaxel

13.4 Sirolimus



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Freestanding Cath Labs

14.5 ASCS



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Key Countries



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Medtronic

22.2 BD

22.3 Koninklijke Philips

22.4 Boston Scientific

22.5 B. Braun Melsungen



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 Aachen Resonance

23.2 Acotec Scientific

23.3 Ar Baltic Medical

23.4 Biosensors International Group

23.5 Biotronik

23.6 Cardionovum

23.7 Concept Medical

23.8 Eucatech

23.9 Endocor

23.10 Hexacath

23.11 Ivascular

23.12 M.A. Med Alliance

23.13 Meril Life Sciences

23.14 Nano Therapeutics

23.15 QT Vascular

23.16 Rd Global-Invamed

23.17 Stentys

23.18 Surmodics

23.19 Terumo

23.20 Urotronic

23.21 Wellinq



24 Investigational Companies

24.1 Micell Technologies

24.2 Orchestra Biomed



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Indication

26.2 Drug Type

26.3 End-User

26.4 Geography



27 Appendix

27.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhkyca

