Worldwide Drug-Coated Balloons Industry to 2025 - Increased Focus on Generating Abundant Clinical Data is Driving Growth
Nov 13, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug-Coated Balloons Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The drug-coated balloons market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2019-2025.
The global drug-coated balloons market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the cardiovascular devices market. The market is growing significantly due to the surge in incidence/prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases across the globe.
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to profoundly affect the drug-coated balloons market in several countries across the globe. With the spread of the pandemic, several hospitals, CATH labs, and ASCs have experienced a rapid decline in the volume of elective cardiology procedures. Although COVID-19 is a global pandemic, some countries have experienced a higher incidence of the virus than others.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the the drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period:
- Expanding Indications of Drug-Coated Balloons
- Emergence of Latest Generation DCBs
- Growth in Target Patient Pool across the Globe
The study considers the present scenario of the drug-coated balloons devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Medtronic
- BD
- Koninklijke Philips
- Boston Scientific
- B. Braun Melsungen
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aachen Resonance
- Acotec Scientific
- AR Baltic Medical
- Biosensors International Group
- BIOTRONIK
- Cardionovum
- Concept Medical
- eucatech
- ENDOCOR
- HEXACATH
- iVascular
- M.A. Med Alliance
- Meril Life Sciences
- Nano Therapeutics
- QT Vascular
- RD Global-Invamed
- STENTYS
- Surmodics
- Terumo
- Urotronic
- Wellinq
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the drug-coated balloons market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the drug-coated balloons market share?
3. What is the growth of North America drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the drug-coated balloons market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Drug Coated Balloons (DCBS): An Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Application Of DCBS To Treat Medical Disorders
8.2 Promising Investigational Drug-Coated Balloons
8.3 Emergence Of New Generation DCBS
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Global Increase In Target Patient Pool
9.2 Increasing Demand For DCBS Due To Promosing Outcomes
9.3 Increased Focus On Generating Abundant Clinical Data
9.4 New Product Approvals/Launches
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Presence Ofalternative Treatment Procedures
10.2 Stringency In Regulatory Approvals
10.3 Lack Of Reimbursement Coverage For DCBS
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Covid-19 Impact On Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Indication
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 PAD
12.4 CAD
12.5 Others
13 Drug Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Paclitaxel
13.4 Sirolimus
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Freestanding Cath Labs
14.5 ASCS
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Key Countries
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Medtronic
22.2 BD
22.3 Koninklijke Philips
22.4 Boston Scientific
22.5 B. Braun Melsungen
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Aachen Resonance
23.2 Acotec Scientific
23.3 Ar Baltic Medical
23.4 Biosensors International Group
23.5 Biotronik
23.6 Cardionovum
23.7 Concept Medical
23.8 Eucatech
23.9 Endocor
23.10 Hexacath
23.11 Ivascular
23.12 M.A. Med Alliance
23.13 Meril Life Sciences
23.14 Nano Therapeutics
23.15 QT Vascular
23.16 Rd Global-Invamed
23.17 Stentys
23.18 Surmodics
23.19 Terumo
23.20 Urotronic
23.21 Wellinq
24 Investigational Companies
24.1 Micell Technologies
24.2 Orchestra Biomed
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Indication
26.2 Drug Type
26.3 End-User
26.4 Geography
27 Appendix
27.1 Abbreviations
