Worldwide Durable Goods Wholesalers Industry to 2030 - Players Include Avnet, McKesson and Brenntag Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global durable goods merchant wholesalers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global durable goods wholesalers market is expected to grow from $24756.96 billion in 2020 to $28079.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36977.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the durable goods merchant wholesalers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider durable goods merchant wholesalers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The durable goods merchant wholesalers market section of the report gives context. It compares the durable goods merchant wholesalers market with other segments of the wholesale market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, durable goods merchant wholesalers indicators comparison.

The durable goods wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in selling capital or durable goods to other businesses on wholesale basis. wholesalers generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on their own account. Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more. Durable goods wholesale trade establishments are engaged in wholesaling products, such as motor vehicles, furniture, construction materials, machinery and equipment (including household-type appliances), metals and minerals (except petroleum), sporting goods, toys and hobby goods, recyclable materials, and parts.



The durable goods wholesalers market is segmented into motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies wholesalers; furniture and home furnishing wholesalers; lumber and other construction materials wholesalers; professional and commercial equipment and supplies wholesalers; metal and mineral (except petroleum) wholesalers; household appliances and electrical and electronic goods wholesalers; hardware, and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies wholesalers; machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers; and miscellaneous durable goods wholesalers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global durable goods wholesalers market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global durable goods wholesalers market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global durable goods wholesalers market.



Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases the efficiency and streamlines operations. Digitization in wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity. Digitization allows the wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omni-channel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers with multiple purchase options. Wasco, a leading wholesaler of central heating and plumbing products is using a solution which manages and publishes product information across all channels with the aim of creating a unique omni-channel customer experience.



