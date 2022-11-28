Worldwide E-Learning Industry to 2028 - Growing Adoption of E-Learning Modules by Academic Institutions is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global e-learning market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global e-learning market to grow with a CAGR of about 17% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on e-learning market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on e-learning market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global e-learning market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global e-learning market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption of e-learning modules by academic institutions

The growing use of ai and ml in e-learning modules

2) Restraints

The slow rate of adoption in lower middle income developing countries

3) Opportunities

Growing internet penetration

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the e-learning market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the e-learning market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global e-learning market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global E-learning Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the E-learning Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Provider

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of E-learning Market



4. E-learning Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global E-learning Market by Technology

5.1. Online E-learning

5.2. Learning Management System (LMS)

5.3. Mobile E-learning

5.4. Rapid E-learning

5.5. Virtual Classroom

5.6. Others



6. Global E-learning Market by Provider

6.1. Service

6.2. Content



7. Global E-learning Market by Application

7.1. Academic

7.1.1. K-12

7.1.2. Higher Education

7.1.3. Vocational Training

7.2. Corporate

7.2.1. SMBs

7.2.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Government



8. Global E-learning Market by Region 2022-2028



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global E-learning Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. FUTURELEARN Limited

9.2.2. Adobe

9.2.3. Aptara Inc.

9.2.4. Articulate Global, LLC

9.2.5. CERTPOINT

9.2.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2.7. Citrix Systems, Inc.

9.2.8. D2L Corporation

9.2.9. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.10. Oracle Corporation

9.2.11. SAP SE

