Worldwide Efficacy Testing Industry to 2025 - Featuring 3M, Abbott Analytical & Accugen Laboratories Among Others

The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing use of surface disinfectants and preservatives in pharma, biopharma, and cosmetics industries for contamination control and product stability; growing preference for outsourcing efficacy testing; and the rising adoption of the QbD approach.



By method type, the traditional test method holds the largest share of the antimicrobial/preservative testing market



In the traditional test method, a sample of the pharmaceutical or cosmetic product is inoculated with a microbial suspension of a population of a regulatory recognized key microorganism. This is followed by sampling and the determination of the number of colony-forming units (CFU) and the microbial survival rate with the help of aerobic plate count, surface spread, or membrane filtration techniques after a suitable incubation time. As these test methods are in accordance with the guidelines and standards set by regulatory authorities, they are widely used by service providers.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the efficacy testing market



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, favorable government policies, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing manufacturing facilities in APAC countries.



North America: The largest share of the efficacy testing market



North America accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market. Factors such as the presence of a well established pharmaceutical industry in the region, the high R&D expenditure, a strong presence of major service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing (including efficacy testing) by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Efficacy Testing Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Efficacy Testing Market, by Application & Country (2019)

4.3 Disinfectant Efficacy Testing Market, by Method



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Surface Disinfectants and Preservatives in Pharma, Biopharma, and Cosmetics Industries for Contamination Control and Product Stability

5.2.1.1.1 Rising Focus on Contamination Control

5.2.1.1.2 Increasing Concerns Over Product Stability

5.2.1.2 Growing Preference for Outsourcing Efficacy Testing

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of the Quality by Design Approach

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Countries in the Asia-Pacific Region

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Time-Consuming Process

5.3 Regulatory Analysis

5.3.1 Disinfectant Efficacy Testing

5.3.2 Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Efficacy Testing Services



6 Efficacy Testing Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disinfectant Efficacy Testing

6.2.1 Rising Use of Surface Disinfectants in Manufacturing Facilities for Contamination Control to Boost Market Growth

6.2.2 Surface Test Method

6.2.3 Suspension Test Method

6.3 Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing

6.3.1 AET/PET Testing Ensures Products Have Met the Required Quality, Safety, and Performance Standards

6.3.2 Traditional Test Method

6.3.3 Rapid Test Method



7 Efficacy Testing Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications

7.2.1 Increasing Focus on Ensuring the Quality of Drugs to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Applications

7.3.1 Efficacy Testing is an Essential Part of the Stability Testing Regimen of Cosmetics

7.4 Consumer Product Applications

7.4.1 Growing Focus on a Healthy Environment in Homes and Industrial Facilities to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Medical Device Applications

7.5.1 Imposition of Rigorous Government Regulations is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth



8 Efficacy Testing Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.1.1 Stars

9.1.2 Emerging Leaders

9.1.3 Pervasive

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Efficacy Testing Market: Geographic Assessment



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Efficacy Testing Service Providers

10.1.1 Eurofins Scientific

10.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

10.1.3 Wuxi Apptec

10.1.4 SGS SA

10.1.5 Intertek Group plc

10.1.6 Microchem Laboratory

10.1.7 Accugen Laboratories, Inc.

10.1.8 Pacific Biolabs

10.1.9 North American Science Associates

10.1.10 Toxikon

10.1.11 Bioscience Laboratories, Inc.

10.1.12 Consumer Product Testing Company (CPTC)

10.1.13 Almac Group

10.1.14 MSL Solution Providers

10.1.15 Nelson Laboratories, LLC (A Sotera Health Company)

10.1.16 ALS Limited

10.1.17 Abbott Analytical

10.1.18 Blutest Laboratories Limited

10.1.19 Lucideon

10.1.20 Helvic Laboratories (A Tentamus Company)

10.2 Manufacturers of Disinfectants

10.2.1 Procter & Gamble

10.2.2 The Clorox Company

10.2.3 3M Group

10.2.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

10.2.5 Steris plc

10.2.6 Ecolab Inc.

10.2.7 Cantel Medical Corporation

10.2.8 Diversey, Inc.

10.2.9 Medline Industries, Inc.

10.2.10 Betco



11 Appendix

