Worldwide eHealth Markets: Growth Between 2020 & 2030, Fastest Growing End-user Segments, Key Players and Winning Imperatives
Aug 24, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eHealth Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global eHealth market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the eHealth market, to identify opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the eHealth market will progress during the forecast period, 2020-2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the eHealth market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the eHealth market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the eHealth market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the eHealth market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the eHealth market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered
- How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of eHealth?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the eHealth market between 2020 and 2030?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the eHealth market?
- Which will be the fastest growing end user segment?
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary - Global eHealth Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Macroeconomic Factors
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.4. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.6. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on eHealth Market
4.7. Market Outlook
5. Global eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast
6. Global eHealth Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030
7. Global eHealth Market Analysis, by End-user
7.1. Key Segment Analysis
7.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2030
8. Global eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
9. North America eHealth Market Analysis
9.1. Regional Outlook
9.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
9.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030
10. Europe eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
10.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
11. APAC eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
11.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
12.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
13. South America eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
13.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)
15. Company Profiles
15.1. AdvancedMD, Inc.
15.2. Allscript Healthcare Solution, Inc.
15.3. AME International GmbH
15.4. athenahealth, Inc.
15.5. Cerner Corporation
15.6. CGI Group Inc.
15.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.
15.8. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
15.9. CureMD Healthcare
15.10. eClinicalWorks, LLC
15.11. Epic Systems Corporation
15.12. GE Healthcare Ltd.
15.13. Global Healthcare Exchange LLC
15.14. Greenway Health, LLC
15.15. IBM Corporation
15.16. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.17. McKesson Corporation
15.18. MedeAnalytics, Inc.
15.19. Medical Information Technology, Inc.
15.20. NextGen Healthcare
15.21. Novartis International AG CGI UK
15.22. Oracle Corporation
15.23. Pfizer Health Solutions Inc.
15.24. Siemens AG
16. Key Takeaways
