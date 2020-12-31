Worldwide Electric Bus Industry to 2027 - Proactive Government Initiatives Present Opportunities
Dec 31, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type, Length, Range, Battery Capacity, and by Power Output: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electric buses are driven by an electric motor that is powered with the help of on-board batteries. As these buses run completely on battery itself, they require re-charging once drained, unlike refueling in case of ICE buses. E-buses are extremely efficient over ICE buses in terms of power delivery, torque, maintenance as well as are pollution free. Therefore, electric buses are considered as the future of the public transport systems.
By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the global E-bus market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
The global e-bus market is segmented based on propulsion type, length, range, battery capacity, power output, and region. By propulsion type, the market is segmented into BEV, FCEV, and PHEV. Further, based on length, the market is segmented into less than 9 meters, 9-14 meters, and above 14 M. Based on range, the market is bifurcated into less than 200, and more than 200. Moreover, the market is segmented based on battery capacity into up to 400 kWh, and above 400 kWh. By power output, the market is split into up to 250kW and above 250 kW. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.
Key players operating in the global e-bus market are AB Volvo, Ankai Bus, BYD Company Ltd., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S. A., Daimler AG, NFI Group Inc., Proterra, VDL GROEP BV, Yutong Group, and Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co., Ltd.
Key Benefits
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the e-bus market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors
3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient, High-Performance, and Low-Emission Buses
3.5.1.2. Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Toward Vehicle Emission
3.5.1.3. Reduction in Battery Prices
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High Manufacturing Cost
3.5.2.2. Low Fuel Economy & Serviceability
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements
3.5.3.2. Proactive Government Initiatives
Chapter 4: Global E-Bus Market, by Propulsion Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
4.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
4.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 5: Global E-Bus Market, by Length
5.1. Overview
5.2. Less Than 9 Meters
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
5.3.9-14 Meters
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
5.4. Above 14 Meters
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 6: Global E-Bus Market, by Range
6.1. Overview
6.2. Less Than 200 Miles
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
6.3. More Than 200 Miles
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 7: Global E-Bus Market, by Battery Capacity
7.1. Overview
7.2. Up to 400 Kwh
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
7.3. Above 400 Kwh
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 8: Global E-Bus Market, by Power Output
8.1. Overview
8.2. Up to 250Kw
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
8.3. Above 250 Kw
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 9: E-Bus Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. LAMEA
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
10.1. Ab Volvo
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Company Snapshot
10.1.3. Operating Business Segments
10.1.4. Product Portfolio
10.1.5. Business Performance
10.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.2. Ankai Bus
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Company Snapshot
10.2.3. Operating Business Segments
10.2.4. Product Portfolio
10.2.5. Business Performance
10.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.3. Byd Company Ltd.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Company Snapshot
10.3.3. Operating Business Segments
10.3.4. Product Portfolio
10.3.5. Business Performance
10.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.4. Caf, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles, S. A.
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Company Snapshot
10.4.3. Operating Business Segments
10.4.4. Product Portfolio
10.4.5. Business Performance
10.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.5. Daimler AG
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Company Snapshot
10.5.3. Operating Business Segments
10.5.4. Product Portfolio
10.5.5. Business Performance
10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.6. Nfi Group Inc.
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Company Snapshot
10.6.3. Operating Business Segments
10.6.4. Product Portfolio
10.6.5. Business Performance
10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.7. Proterra
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Company Snapshot
10.7.3. Product Portfolio
10.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.8. Vdl Groep Bv
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Company Snapshot
10.8.3. Operating Business Segments
10.8.4. Product Portfolio
10.8.5. Business Performance
10.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.9. Yutong Group
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Company Snapshot
10.9.3. Product Portfolio
10.9.4. Business Performance
10.10. Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co. Ltd.
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Company Snapshot
10.10.3. Operating Business Segments
10.10.4. Product Portfolio
10.10.5. Business Performance
10.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1aw3g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets