Worldwide Electric Toothbrush Industry to 2027 - Featuring Colgate-Palmolive, Conair and Shenzhen Risun Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric toothbrush market reached a value of US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An electric, or power, toothbrush refers to a device used for cleaning the teeth, tongue and gums through rapid and automatic bristle motions. It uses rotations and side-to-side movements of the head and is effective in removing the plaque and minimizing the effects of gingivitis. The electric toothbrush consists of timers, digital reminder systems, multiple brush head attachments and pressure sensors that prevent the user from brushing too aggressively and damaging the tooth enamel and gums. It also offers various brushing modes, such as routine brushing, gum care, deep cleaning, tongue cleaning, whitening and minimizing tooth sensitivity



The increasing prevalence of oral and tooth-related ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy dietary patterns, including consumption of sugar-rich foods, alcohol and tobacco, have enhanced the occurrence of cavities and other dental problems, thereby increasing the demand for oral care products, such as the electric toothbrush. In line with this, product manufacturers are using innovative silicon-based soft bristles that do not cause irritation and minimize the pain caused while brushing sensitive areas of oral cavities.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of smart electric toothbrushes with innovative pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminding capability, bluetooth connectivity and real-time data transfer to smartphones for constant monitoring, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and easy product availability through online retail channels, are expected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation (Jarden), Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.), FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic and Procter & Gamble Company



