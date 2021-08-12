Worldwide Electric Vehicle Industry to 2030 - Electric Vehicles with Advanced Battery Packs for Improved Efficiency and Lower Cost Present Opportunities
Aug 12, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2020, 3.2 million units were sold, of which 69.4% were Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and 30.3% were Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Europe emerged as a market leader with 43.3% market share for the first time in the history, overtaking China with 41.0%. Global EV penetration increased from 3.4% to 4.5% in 2020. Europe also recorded the highest Year-over- Year (YoY) growth of 137.1% in the last 6 years, helping to climb to the number one position in 2020, ahead of China. Tesla emerged as the global leader with sales of 499,512 units, followed by the VW Group with 423,871 units. Collectively, Tesla (15.2%) and VW Group (13.3%) held more than 28.5% of the EV market. Totally, 450,000 MWh of capacity has been delivered globally in the last 10 years, with 2020 delivering 139,000 MWh, 38% higher than in 2019.
EV charging installations surpassed 1.1 million points compared to 750,000 in 2019, with China (accounting for 61%) having the highest number of installations. The continuously evolving sensor suite, alternate powertrain, electrical/electronic architecture, power requirements, and new chassis platforms are being integrated on a skateboard architecture, which can be used for multiple powertrains.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights of the Electric Vehicle Market, 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 on the EV Industry
- The 2020 Global Electric Vehicle Market - Actuals Versus Forecast
- Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade
- Global EV Market, 2020
- EV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries
- EV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 OEMs
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade
- Global HEV Market, 2020
- Top Predictions, 2021
- Global EV Market, 2021e
- EV Growth and Penetration, Top 10 OEMs
- Global Uptake of xEVs, 2015 to 2030 (Favorable Scenario)
- EV Sales Mix by Segment
- Potential Key OEM Launches
- EV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries
2. Growth Environment, 2021 Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
3. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on Electric Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
4. Segmentation and Scope, Global Electric Vehicle Industry
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
5. xEV Market Overview - Europe, 2020
- Europe - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)
- Top Predictions for 2021 - Europe
- Europe - Historic EV Sales
- Europe - Market Trends in 2020
- Europe - Market Trends in 2021e
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- Europe - Top 10 Models
- Impact of Incentives on EV Growth
- Europe - Potential Launches
- Europe - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)
- Europe - Historic HEV Sales
- Europe - Market Trends in 2020
- 2019 Versus 2020
- Europe - Charging Station Installations
- Europe - Charging Station Installations
6. xEV Market Overview - China, 2020
- China - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)
- Top Predictions for 2021 - China
- China - Historic EV Sales
- China - Market Trends in 2020
- China - Market Trends in 2021e
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- China - Top 10 Models
- Market Evaluation Dashboard - China Overview
- China - Potential Launches
- China - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)
- China - Historic HEV Sales
- China - Market Trends in 2020
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- China - Charging Station Installations
- China - Charging Station Installations
7. xEV Market Overview - Americas, 2020
- Americas - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)
- Top Predictions for 2021e - Americas
- Americas - Historic EV Sales
- Americas - Market Trends in 2020
- Americas - Market Trends in 2021e
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- Americas - Top 10 Models
- Impact of EV Incentives on EV Growth
- Americas - Potential Launches
- Americas - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)
- Americas - Historic HEV Sales
- Americas - HEV Market Trends in 2020
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- Americas - Charging Station Installations
- Americas - EV Charging Station Installations
8. xEV Market Overview - APAC (excluding China), 2020
- APAC - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)
- Top Predictions for 2021 - APAC
- APAC - Historic EV Sales
- APAC - Market Trends in 2020
- APAC - Market Trends in 2021e
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- APAC - Top 10 Models
- APAC - Potential Launches
- Impact of Incentives on EV Growth
- APAC - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)
- APAC - Historic HEV Sales
- APAC - Market Trends in 2020
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- APAC - Charging Station Installations
- APAC - EV Charging Station Installations
9. xEV Market Overview - The Middle East and Africa (MEA), 2020
- MEA - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)
- Top Predictions for 2021 - MEA
- MEA - Historic EV Sales
- MEA - Market Trends in 2020
- MEA - Market Trends in 2021e
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
- MEA - Top 10 Models
- The Middle East and Africa - Charging Station Installations and Impact of Incentives
- MEA - Potential Launches
- MEA - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)
- MEA - Historic HEV Sales
- MEA - Market Trends in 2020
- Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020
10. DC Charging and Ultra Fast Charging Infrastructure Trends
- Current Trends and Dynamics
- Ultra-fast Charging Trends
- Charging Standards - Overview of DC
- Charging Standards - Combined Charging System (CCS)
- Potential Business Model - Ultra-fast Charging
- Potential Business Models
- Charging Standards - CHAdeMO, GB/T, ChaoJi ROADMAP
- Charging Standards - CharIN Association (CCS)
- Charging Standards - Tesla
- EV Charging Roadmap, DC Charging Strategy of BEV OEMs
- EV Roadmap - DC Charging Strategy of PHEV OEMs
11. EV Battery Second Life
- Current Trends and Dynamics
- EV Battery Second Life Trends
- Secondary Life Applications
- Establishment of a Circular Economy
- Synergies and Partnerships between OEMs and Recycling Companies
- Recycling and Reuse Market Outlook
12. Recycling and Reuse Market Outlook
- Battery Reuse and Recycling - Installed Battery
- Estimated Reuse and Recycling Capacity - Up to 2030
13. EV Battery Recycling Regulations
- Reuse and Recycling of Lithium-based Batteries in EVs
- Shared Stakeholder Responsibility (SSR) - Global Scenario
- Battery Collection Targets by Country
14. Electric Vehicle Battery Outlook
- Popular Lithium Battery Chemistries
- Global EVs - 2020 Split by Chemistries and Top 5 OEMs' Battery Utilization
- Global EVs - 2020 Split by Chemistries and Suppliers' Battery Capacity
- Lithium Batteries Continue to Make Promising Gains
- Evolution of Battery (Pack) Energy Density
- Cost and Composition of a Typical Battery, 2020
15. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Electric Vehicle Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vehicles with Advanced Battery Packs for Improved Efficiency and Lower Cost
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification of Flagship Models with a Preference toward BEV with Ultra-fast Charging Capability
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Evolving Business Models
16. Appendix
