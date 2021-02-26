Worldwide Electrical Conduit Systems Industry to 2028 - by Product Type, Material, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Conduit Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights of the global electrical conduit systems market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product types, end-use industries and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The industrial manufacturing segment comprises all of the manufacturing sectors such as food & beverages, machine building, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, chemical manufacturing and others.



The public infrastructure comprises roadways, railways, public places (airports, railway stations etc.), bridges, tunnels and others. IT & telecommunication segment primarily covers conduit systems used in IT infrastructures (such as data centers) and telecommunication network infrastructure. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading electrical conduit system manufacturers, market positioning and key developments.



Electrical conduit systems refer to a subset of cable management systems used for protection and routing of electrical wires/cables. These are tubular structures designed to carry wires and cables and are available in rigid as well as flexible forms. Electrical conduit systems are available in both metallic as well as non-metallic materials. The most significant factor fueling the market growth is rising construction industry worldwide. The market is majorly supported by the residential and industrial sectors. Additionally, due to various competitive advantages over traditional wiring methods, conduit systems are increasingly being adopted for wiring installation. Nevertheless, high costs (especially metallic conduit systems) and availability fo substitutes such as cable trays, raceways and cable ladders is are major factors hindering the market growth. The electrical conduit systems market worldwide stood at revenue of US$ 6,139.2 Mn in 2019. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global electrical conduit systems industry.



Target Audience

Industry Investors

Electrical Conduit System Manufacturers

Conduit Fittings Manufacturers

Cable Management Products Manufacturers

Distributors

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the electrical conduit systems industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Value chain analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global electrical conduit systems market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

1.3.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market

2.2 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market, By Product

2.3 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market, By Material

2.4 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market, By Application

2.5 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Key Trends Analysis

3.2.1 Evolution of Electrical Conduit Systems

3.2.2 Recent Trends and Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Rising construction industry worldwide

3.3.2 High advantages of Electrical Conduit Systems over other wiring methods

3.3.3 Availability of Large Number of Electrical Conduit Type

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 High Initial and Labor Costs of the Electrical Conduit Systems

3.4.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Electrical Conduit Systems Industry - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pac-man Analysis

4.3 Rigid Electrical Conduit Systems

4.3.1 Global Rigid Electrical Conduit Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

4.4 Flexible Electrical Conduits Systems

4.4.1 Global Flexible Electrical Conduit Systems, Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)



Chapter 5 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Material

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pac-man Analysis

5.3 Metallic Electrical Conduit System

5.3.1 Global Metallic Electrical Conduit System Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

5.4 Non-metallic Electrical Conduit Systems

5.4.1 Global Non-metallic Electrical Conduit Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)



Chapter 6 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By End-use

6.1 Overview

6.2 Tornado Analysis

6.3 IT and Telecommunication

6.3.1 Global Electrical Conduit System Market for IT & Telecommunication, Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.4 Public Infrastructure

6.4.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Public Infrastructure Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.5 Industrial Manufacturing

6.5.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Industrial Applications Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.6 Energy and Utility

6.6.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Energy and Utilities Applications Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.7 Oil & Gas

6.7.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Oil and Gas Applications Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.8 Commercial Construction

6.8.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Commercial Construction Industry Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.9 Residential Construction

6.9.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Residential Construction Industry Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.10 Metal & Mining

6.10.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Metals & Mining Industry Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.11 Others (Education, Healthcare, Marine etc.)

6.11.1 Global Electrical Conduit Systems Market for Others (Education, Healthcare, Marine etc.) Industry Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)



Chapter 7 North America Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3 North America Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 North America Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 North America Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Europe Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Europe Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Europe Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Europe Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.3 RoW Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 RoW Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 RoW Electrical Conduit Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Atkore International Inc.

11.2 Legrand S.A.

11.3 Robroy Industries, Inc.

11.4 Schneider Electric SE

11.5 Dura-Line Corporation

11.6 Thomas and Betts Corporation

11.7 Hubbell, Inc.

11.8 HellermannTyton Group Plc.

11.9 Aliaxis SA

11.10 Calpipe Industries, Inc.



