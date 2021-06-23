Worldwide Electrical Enclosure Industry to 2026 - Featuring Schneider Electric, ABB and Eaton Among Others
Jun 23, 2021, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrical enclosure market reached a value of around US$ 6 Billion in 2020. An electrical enclosure refers to a closed cabinet that houses various equipment such as power generators, transformers and telecommunication devices along with various other components such as mount switches, knobs and display monitors. They are used to prevent the damage resulting from accidental contact by users and add to the aesthetic value of the space. The enclosures can be both metallic and non-metallic depending upon their application and the preference of the end user. Electrical enclosures seal tightly and prevent penetration of water or moisture. They also protect against electromagnetic interference, electrical breakdown and power dissipation. They find extensive applications in locations with potential risks of flammable gasses, combustible dust and volatile vapors or particles.
The growing trend of automation in industries, along with the increasing product integration in smart homes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In various developing nations, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the energy demand of the rapidly increasing population. This, coupled with the installation of power stations running on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, is another factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are mandating the installation of electrical enclosures in residential, commercial and industrial complexes in order to prevent accidents and casualties. Other factors such as increasing adoption of smart grids, growing demand for internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures, rising awareness regarding the benefits of electrical enclosures, are further driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electrical enclosure market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Adalet, Emerson Electric Company, Pentair, Siemens, Allied Moulded Products, AZZ Incorporated, Fibox Enclosures, GE, Legrand SA, Hubbell Incorporated, Socomec Group SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global electrical enclosure market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global electrical enclosure industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electrical enclosure industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the design?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global electrical enclosure industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global electrical enclosure industry?
- What is the structure of the global electrical enclosure industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global electrical enclosure industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electrical Enclosure Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Mounting Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Form Factor
5.8 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.9 Market Breakup by Design
5.10 Market Breakup by End-User
5.11 Market Breakup by Region
5.12 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Junction Enclosures
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Disconnect Enclosures
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Operator Interface Enclosures
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Environment and Climate Control Enclosures
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Push Button Enclosures
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Metallic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Nonmetallic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Mounting Type
8.1 Wall-Mounted Enclosure
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Underground
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Form Factor
9.1 Small
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Compact
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Full-Size
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1 Drip-Tight
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Hazardous Environment
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Flame/Explosion Proof
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Dust-Tight
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Design
11.1 Standard Type
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Custom Type
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by End-User
12.1 Power Generation
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Transmission and Distribution
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Other Electrical Equipment
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 Asia Pacific
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 North America
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Middle East and Africa
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
14 SWOT Analysis
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
17 Price Analysis
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Market Structure
18.2 Key Players
18.3 Profiles of Key Players
18.3.1 Schneider Electric
18.3.2 ABB Ltd.
18.3.3 Eaton Corporation
18.3.4 Adalet
18.3.5 Emerson Electric Company
18.3.6 Pentair
18.3.7 Siemens
18.3.8 Allied Moulded Products
18.3.9 AZZ Incorporated
18.3.10 Fibox Enclosures
18.3.11 GE
18.3.12 Legrand SA
18.3.13 Hubbell Incorporated
18.3.14 Socomec Group SA
18.3.15 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.
