Worldwide Electronic Warfare Industry to 2027 - Featuring BAE Systems, Elbit Systems and General Dynamics Among Others

The global electronic warfare market reached a value of US$ 16.52 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Electronic warfare is used by armed forces to provide intelligence and combat power. It involves the use of signals intercepting, locating, identifying, analyzing, detecting, jamming, disrupting, deceiving, protecting, and cryptanalyzing. It can be configured for a variety of missions using a host of different subsystems. Nowadays, various elements like radar detectors and jammers are utilized in electronic warfare, which is becoming more sophisticated. As a result, new optronic sensors are gaining widespread adoption as complementary elements to improve the range, sensitivity, spectral domain, and angular search domain of the overall electronic warfare system



Modern military capabilities and warfighters considerably rely on the electromagnetic spectrum to communicate with commanders, understand the environment and inform decisions, identify and engage targets accurately, and protect themselves from harm. This represents one of the key factors driving the need for electronic warfare systems around the world to protect the access and use of the spectrum from adversaries and assist military leaders in maintaining a strategic edge on a modern battlefield. In addition to this, due to a rise in regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions between countries, defense organizations of numerous countries are adopting innovative strategies that keep warfighters safe from emerging threats.

This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing number of digital attacks and cybersecurity threats are catalyzing the adoption of advanced surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities across the globe. Moreover, researchers are focusing on developing self-protection systems that are capable of diverting radar-homing missiles away from aircraft and jamming enemy radars. Such innovations are anticipated to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aselsan, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Textron Inc., Thales Group and The Boeing Company



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global electronic warfare market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global electronic warfare market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global electronic warfare market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic warfare market?

5. What is the breakup of the global electronic warfare market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global electronic warfare market based on the capability?

7. What is the breakup of the global electronic warfare market based on the platform?

8. What are the key regions in the global electronic warfare market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global electronic warfare market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Warfare Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 EW Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 EW Operational Support

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Equipment

7.1 Jammer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Countermeasure System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Decoy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Directed Energy Weapon

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Capability

8.1 Electronic Protection

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Electronic Support

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electronic Attack

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Platform

9.1 Land

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Naval

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Airborne

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Space

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aselsan

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 BAE Systems plc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 General Dynamics Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Israel Aerospace Industries

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Leonardo S.p.A.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Saab AB

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Textron Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 Thales Group

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.15 The Boeing Company

15.3.15.1 Company Overview

15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.15.3 Financials

15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gxhet

