Worldwide Elevator & Escalator Industry to 2024 - Featuring Hitachi, KONE Oyj & Mitsubishi Electric Among Others

The global elevator & escalator (E&E) market is anticipated to reach US$142.2 billion in 2024, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the elevator & escalator market is driven by various factors such as increasing urbanization, surging aged population, rising construction expenditure and increasing gross domestic product. The market is expected to face certain challenges like the high price of installation and lack of skilled workforce. The global E&E market is predicted to experience certain trends such as high demand energy-efficient elevators and verticalization of cities.

The global E&E market can be segmented as follows: maintenance, new installation and modernization. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by maintenance, followed by the new installation and modernization segments. The market by technology type can be segmented into the following: machine room-less, hydraulic and traction. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by machine room-less technology, which was followed by hydraulic and traction. The global E&E market by application can be segmented as follows: commercial, institutional and residential. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by commercial, followed by institutional segment.

The global smart elevator market can be segmented as follows: modernization, new installation and maintenance. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by modernization, followed by new installation and maintenance segment. The global smart elevator market by end-users can be segmented as follows: commercial, residential, institutional and industrial. The dominant share of the market was held by the commercial segment, followed by the residential, institutional and industrial segments in 2019.

In 2019, the dominant share of the elevator & escalator (E&E) market was held by the Asia Pacific, which was followed by EMEA and the Americas. Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the market in future accruing to rising public expenditure on infrastructural development in developing countries such as Indonesia, India, China, and the Philippines that would increase construction activities in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global E&E market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets of the Asia Pacific , EMEA and Americas with focus on countries like India , China , Japan & Korea, Spain and the US have been analyzed.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (United Technologies Corp (Otis), KONE Oyj, ThyssenKrupp AG, Schindler Holding AG, Mitsubishi Electric & Hitachi) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Elevators & Escalators

1.2 Life Cycle of Elevators & Escalators

1.3 Supply Chain

1.4 Value Chain

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 US Construction Activity

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.5 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.6 Decline in Industrial Production

2.7 Declining Trade Volume

3. Global Elevator & Escalator Market

3.1 Global E&E Market by Value

3.2 Global E&E Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global E&E Market Value by Region

3.4 Global E&E Market Value by Segment

3.5 Global E&E Maintenance Market

3.5.1 Global E&E Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume

3.5.3 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume Forecast

3.5.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market Volume by Region

3.6 Global E&E New Equipment Market

3.6.1 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Global E&E New Equipment Market Value by Region

3.6.3 Global E&E New Equipment Market by Volume

3.6.4 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

3.6.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market Demand by Segment

3.7 Global E&E Modernization Market

3.7.1 Global E&E Modernization Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 Global E&E Modernization Market Value by Region

3.8 Global E&E Market by Technology Type

3.8.1 Global E&E Machine Room-less Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.8.2 Global E&E Hydraulic Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 Global E&E Traction Technology Market Forecast by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific E&E Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 China E&E Installed Base Volume

4.1.3 China E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

4.1.4 China E&E New Installations Forecast

4.1.5 China E&E New Installations Demand by End Market

4.1.6 China E&E Market by Application

4.1.7 China E&E Export Volume

4.1.8 China E&E Export Volume Forecast

4.1.9 China E&E Maintenance Services by Type

4.1.10 Japan & Korea E&E Installed Base Volume

4.1.11 Japan & Korea E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

4.1.12 India E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

4.2 EMEA

4.2.1 EMEA E&E Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 EMEA E&E Installed Base Volume

4.2.3 EMEA E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

4.2.4 EMEA E&E New Installation Volume Forecast

4.2.5 Spain E&E Market by Value

4.2.6 Spain E&E Market Forecast by Value

4.2.7 Spain E&E Market by Segment

4.2.8 Spain E&E Maintenance Market by Value

4.2.9 Spain E&E Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

4.2.10 Spain E&E New Installation Market by Value

4.2.11 Spain E&E New Installation Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Americas

4.3.1 Americas E&E Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 North America E&E Installed Base Volume

4.3.3 North America E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

4.3.4 North America E&E New Installation Volume Forecast

4.3.5 The US E&E New Installation Volume

4.3.6 The US E&E New Installation Volume Forecast

4.3.7 The US Elevator New Installation Market by Type

4.3.8 South America E&E Installed Base Volume

4.3.9 South America E&E Installed Base Volume Forecast

4.3.10 South America E&E New Installation Volume Forecast

5. Smart Elevators Market

5.1 Global Smart Elevator Market by Value

5.2 Global Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

5.3 Global Smart Elevator Market by End Users

5.4 Global Smart Elevator Market by Segment

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Value

5.5.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Segment

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Modernization Market Forecast by Value

5.5.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator New Installation Market Forecast by Value

5.5.6 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

6.1.3 Increasing Construction Spending

6.1.4 Ageing E&E Installed Base

6.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

6.2 Key Trends & Development

6.2.1 High Demand for Energy Efficient Elevators

6.2.2 Verticalization of Cities

6.2.3 Digitalization

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 High Price of Installation

6.3.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

6.3.3 Safety Issues

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

7.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

7.1.3 Global E&E Market Share by Company

7.1.4 Global E&E New Installations Market Share by Company

7.1.5 Global E&E Maintenance Market Share by Company

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E&E Market Share by Company

7.2.2 China E&E Market Share by Company

7.2.3 India E&E New Installation Market Share by Company

7.3 EMEA

7.3.1 EMEA E&E Market Share by Company

7.3.2 Spain E&E Maintenance Market Share by Company

7.4 Americas

7.4.1 Americas E&E Market Share by Company

8. Company Profiles

8.1 United Technologies Corp (Otis)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 KONE Oyj

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategies

8.4 Schindler Holding AG

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategies

8.5 Mitsubishi Electric

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Business Strategies

8.6 Hitachi

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Business Strategies

