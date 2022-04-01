Worldwide Empty Capsules Industry to 2027 - Featuring ACG Associated Capsules, Bright Pharma Caps and Lonza Group Among Others

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Empty Capsules Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market reached a value of US$ 2.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.14 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Empty capsules refer to a stable shell encapsulating medicines that are administered in the patient's body in various dosage forms, such as granules and pellets. They are commercially available in two varying types, gelatin and non-gelatin. The gelatin capsules (hard and soft) are a high collagen animal-based medicine manufactured from pig meat and beef and chicken connective tissues. On the other hand, the non-gelatin, or vegetarian capsule, is produced from the blend of starch and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC). Currently, empty capsules find extensive applications in healthcare and therapeutic applications.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the empty capsule market growth. In line with this, the introduction of capsule-in-capsule technology to ensure gastrointestinal safety of those patients that did not receive capsule medication is another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising demand for the immediate-release capsule by manufacturers for producing various medicinal products, such as antibacterial, antiacids, inhalers, dietary supplements, painkillers, and antibiotics, are contributing to the market growth.

The rapid expansion in the healthcare industry and the widespread adoption of non-gelatin capsules, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) due to its moderate strength, transparency, and resistance to oil and fat properties, are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare sector for introducing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical drugs is positively stimulating the market growth. Other factors, such as the easy access to advanced treatment options, strategic collaborations between the empty capsule suppliers and gelatin manufacturers, and the growing demand for various dietary supplements, immunity boosters, and drugs, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, HealthCaps India Limited, Lonza Group AG, Medicaps Limited, Qualicaps Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Nectar Lifesciences Limited, Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co. Ltd and Sunil Healthcare Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global empty capsules market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global empty capsules market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global empty capsules market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Empty Capsules Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Gelatin Capsule

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-gelatin Capsule

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Pig Meat

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Bovine Meat

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Bone

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Functionality

8.1 Immediate-release Capsules

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Sustained-release Capsules

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Delayed-release Capsules

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Application

9.1 Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Nutraceutical Industry

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Cosmetics Industry

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 CapsCanada Corporation

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 HealthCaps India Limited

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Lonza Group AG

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Medicaps Limited

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 Qualicaps Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Nectar Lifesciences Limited

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.9 Roxlor LLC

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Suheung Co. Ltd

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Sunil Healthcare Limited

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials



