Worldwide Endocrine Testing Industry to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin and Quest Diagnostics Among Others

The global endocrine testing market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Endocrine testing refers to the medical procedures conducted to measure the hormonal levels in the body and the diagnosis of hormone-related disorders. The testing aids in detecting an imbalance in the concentrations of hormones that may lead to the development of certain chronic conditions. These disorders are usually tested by fine-needle aspiration (FNA), ultrasound, computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission test (PET), radioactive iodine scan (RAI) and venous sampling. The test results thus obtained can assist in determining the progression of the disorder and monitoring the effects of the treatment being provided to the patient.



The increasing prevalence of endocrine-related disorders, such as adrenal insufficiency, Cushing's disease, gigantism, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits of timely testing is providing a boost to the market growth. Periodic testing minimizes the risks of developing complications or aggravation of the disorder, especially in elderly patients. In line with this, the rising geriatric population is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, due to the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, endocrine testing is being widely used to detect hyperglycemia in infected patients. Additionally, the development of innovative easy-to-operate test kits equipped with biosensors that facilitate user-friendly and cost-effective home-based diagnosis is creating a positive outlook for the market. Healthcare centers, laboratories and diagnostic centers are also using technologically advanced liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) techniques to provide highly precise and accurate results. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioMerieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global endocrine testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global endocrine testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global endocrine testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Endocrine Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Test Type

6.1 Thyroid Test

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Insulin Test

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Prolactin Test

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Luteinizing Hormone Test

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Progesterone Test

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Immunoassay

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sensor Technology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 LC-MS

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Clinical Laboratories

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 BioMerieux SA

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 DiaSorin S.p.A.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

