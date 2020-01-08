Worldwide Entity Management Solution Market Insights, 2014-2024 (2019 Edition): It is Recommended to Target Newly Acquired & Expanding Corporates in the Market, and Focus on SMEs
Jan 08, 2020, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Entity Management Solution Market - Analysis By Offering, Deployment Model, Organization Size, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Entity Management Solution Market was valued at USD 2,523.33 million in the year 2018.
The market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including potential of digital platforms and AI especially providing a platform to organize corporate data, generate strategic reports for auditing and decision-making purpose and maintain officer and director information.
The market is primarily driven by innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online platform working coupled with the services it provides such as managing and maintain the entity data related to the compliance responsibilities and regulatory filings.
Among the regions, North America region holds the largest market of Entity Management solution and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecasted period. However, it may lose its market share to APAC region which will also grow with highest growth rate among the regions.
Scope of the Report
Global Entity Management Solution Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Offering (Software & Service)
- By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)
- By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)
- By Penetration Rate
Regional Entity Management Solution Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Offering (Software & Service)
- By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)
- By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)
Country Analysis - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Offering (Software & Service)
- By Deployment Model (On-Premise & Cloud-Based)
- By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter Five-Forces
Company Analysis: ComputerShare, Diligent Corporation, Symfact, Corporation Services Company (CSC), Legalinc Corporate Services, Berkman Solutions, EntityKeeper, Wolters Kluwer, Harbor Compliance & Corporatek.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
3.1 Targeting Newly Acquired & Expanding Corporates in the Market
3.2 Focus on SMEs
4. Global Entity Management Solution Market - Product Outlook
5. Global Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis
5.1 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Value, 2014-2018 (USD Million)
5.2 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Value, 2019-2024 (USD Million)
5.3 Global Entity Management Solution Market, Economic & Industrial Statistics
5.4 Global Entity Management Solution Market, By Penetration Rate (In %), 2014-2024
5.5 Global Entity Management Solution Market- Prominent Companies
5.6 Global Entity Management Solution Market - Segmental Analysis
5.6.1 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Offering, 2018 & 2024F
5.6.2 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Offering, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
5.6.3 Market Opportunity of Global Entity Management Solution Market - By Offering (Year- 2024)
5.6.4 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Deployment Model 2018 & 2024F
5.6.5 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Deployment Model, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
5.6.6 Market Opportunity of Global Entity Management Solution Market, By Deployment Model (Year- 2024)
5.6.7 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Organization Size, 2018 & 2024F
5.6.8 Global Entity Management Solution Market Size, By Organization Size, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
5.6.9 Market Opportunity of Global Entity Management Solution Market, By Organization Size (Year- 2024)
6. Global Entity Management Solution Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)
6.2 Global Entity Management Solution Market Share, By Region, 2024F (%)
6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Entity Management Solution Market - By Region (Year- 2024)
6.4 Global Market Scenario, By Region (USD Billion)
7. North America Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis
8. Europe Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis
9. APAC Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis
10. Rest of the World Entity Management Solution Market: An Analysis
11. Global Entity Management Solution: Market Dynamics
11.1 Market Drivers
11.2 Market Restraints
11.3 Market Trends
11.4 Global Meal Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape
11.4.1 SWOT Analysis
11.4.2 Porter Five Forces
12. Company Profiles
12.1 ComputerShare
12.2 Diligent Corporation
12.3 Symfact
12.4 Corporation Services Company (CSC)
12.5 Legalinc Corporate Services Inc.
12.6 Berkman Solutions
12.7 EntityKeeper
12.8 Wolters Kluwer
12.9 Harbor Compliance
12.10 Corporatek Inc.
