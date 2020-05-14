Worldwide ERC® Joins Safely Back to Work (SB2W) Initiative With Adecco, Manpower and Randstad

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC ®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge, today announced that it is joining the Safely Back to Work (SB2W) initiative, a collaborative alliance established by the world's three largest HR services companies. In an open letter, Randstad NV, the Adecco Group and the ManpowerGroup invited organizations to join the initiative, citing a need for "unparalleled collaboration" to prepare for the "new normal" in workplaces that the COVID-19 pandemic requires.

Representing a sector that has been profoundly affected by the outbreak — and will be essential to economic recovery — Worldwide ERC® is eager to contribute its unique expertise on global workforce mobility, help develop protocols for safely moving talent worldwide and refine corporate duty of care approaches for the globally mobile population. Worldwide ERC® President and CEO, Lynn Shotwell, GMS, will announce that the association has joined the alliance during the opening session of Worldwide ERC®'s virtual Road to Recovery event on May 14, which Shotwell will host along with Jim Link, Chief Human Resources Officer at Randstad North America.

"We're proud to work with such an esteemed group of partners on this crucial initiative, and to share our expertise and ideas for getting globally mobile talent safely back to work," Shotwell said. "Our industry was rapidly transforming before the pandemic hit, and while a significant pause on movement has temporarily disrupted the flow of talent around the world, now is the time to define best practices in the 'new normal,' so businesses can begin the critical process of recovery."

Recognizing the need for both urgent action and cross-sector collaboration, the SB2W initiative brings together a broad alliance of stakeholders, including governments, institutions, employers, labor unions, and industry associations. The objective is to get people safely back to work as the economy reopens with the help of the alliance's unique collective expertise. Relying on the skills of its members and learning from experience as the pandemic moves across the world in waves, the alliance intends to frequently share best practices on health and safety protocols in the workplace.

This practical guidance will help businesses implement or update their own practices for operating safely while social distancing and other protocols as recommended by public health experts. As noted in the open letter launching the SB2W initiative, these practices need to be "shared across industries and countries" and requires that "new channels be created to scale effective protocols at speed."

Learn more about SB2W at www.randstad.com/open-letter . Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org .

About Worldwide ERC®

Worldwide ERC® is a global organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org.

