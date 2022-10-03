Worldwide Ethylene Industry to 2027 - by Feedstock, Application, End-user and Region

Oct 03, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ethylene is colorless gas usually have a sweet and unpleasant smell and taste. It is derived from natural gas and petroleum and is widely used to heal aging process in plants. Ethylene is mainly used for polymerization, oxidation, alkylation, halogenations, hydration, and hydrohalogenation and others. Ethylene does not dissolve in water, but mixes well with most organic solvents.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for ethylene oxide for the manufacturing of plastics expected to boost the global ethylene market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the growing production of shale gas is increasing ethane production will positively influence the market growth.
Also, low production cost of the gas will drive the growth of the global ethylene market. Moreover, the rise in demand for ethylene from various end users will support the market growth. Polyethylene is commonly used in manufacturing car bodies, wiring & cables, electrical insulation, fuel tanks, and others which anticipated to drive the demand for ethylene in the market during this forecast timeline.
Market Restraints
Fluctuation in the price of raw material is major restraint which expected to hamper the global ethylene market growth over the forecast period. Also, strict government rules and regulations related to the use of ethylene may affect the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Ethylene Market is segmented into feedstock such as Ethane, Naphtha, Propane, Butane, and others, by application such as Polyethylene, Ethylene Dichloride, Ethyl Benzene, Ethylene Oxide, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Building & Construction, Automotive, Textiles, Packaging, and Agrochemicals.
Also, the Global Ethylene Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as SABIC, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sasol, Westlake Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Repsol, China National Petroleum Corporation , LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Ethylene Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Ethylene Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Ethylene Market, By Feedstock
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Feedstock
5.2 Global Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Feedstock
5.3 Global Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Feedstock
5.3.1 Ethane
5.3.2 Naphtha
5.3.3 Propane
5.3.4 Butane
5.3.5 Others
6 Global Ethylene Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Polyethylene
6.3.2 Ethylene Dichloride
6.3.3 Ethyl Benzene
6.3.4 Ethylene Oxide
6.3.5 Others
7 Global Ethylene Market, By End User
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2 Global Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3 Global Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 Building & Construction
7.3.2 Automotive
7.3.3 Textiles
7.3.4 Packaging
7.3.5 Agrochemicals
8 Global Ethylene Market, By Region
8.1 Global Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Ethylene Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Feedstock
9.3 North America Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 North America Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By End User
9.5 North America Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Ethylene Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Feedstock
10.3 Europe Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Europe Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By End User
10.5 Europe Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Ethylene Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Feedstock
11.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Ethylene Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Feedstock
12.3 Latin America Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Latin America Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By End User
12.5 Latin America Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, Country
13 Middle East Ethylene Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Ethylene Market Share Analysis, By Feedstock
13.3 Middle East Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.4 Middle East Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By End User
13.5 Middle East Ethylene Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 SABIC
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. NOVA Chemicals Corporation
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Sasol
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Westlake Chemical Corporation
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 BASF SE
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Repsol
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 China National Petroleum Corporation
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies
15.11 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
15.11.1 Overview
15.11.2 Offerings
15.11.3 Key Financials
15.11.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.11.5 Key Market Developments
15.11.6 Key Strategies
15.12 Dow
15.12.1 Overview
15.12.2 Offerings
15.12.3 Key Financials
15.12.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.12.5 Key Market Developments
15.12.6 Key Strategies
15.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation
15.13.1 Overview
15.13.2 Offerings
15.13.3 Key Financials
15.13.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.13.5 Key Market Developments
15.13.6 Key Strategies
