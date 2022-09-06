Worldwide Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mitsubishi Chemical, Schur Flexibles Holding and Arkema Among Others

Sep 06, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Size, By Grade, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market research study observes historical data & emerging technology to determine the industry's growth drivers.
Industry experts have compiled a list of perilous elements to support consumers in focusing on their development goals &making informed decisions. In the report study, the key trend prospects & important drivers for the Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market's growth are explored and analyzed in depth. The market dynamics included in the report include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, which may have a positive/negative impact on market growth.
Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Report Objective:
The report helps to the user understand the market in terms of definition, segmentation, market potential, key trends, and industry challenges. Industry analysis were undertaken across the report's framework, which will help readers obtain a comprehensive scenario of the market. The market statistics & data were acquired from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of companies, journals, and other publications, then double-checked and validated by industry experts.
This report also covers PORTER'S five forces to help determine several factors like the threat of substitutes, competitive analysis, power of buyer, supplier as well as the threat of new entry. The report has classified the global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)s market based on Grade, Application, End Use, and Region.
Key Players:
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, KUREHA CORPORATION, Arkema Kuraray Co., Ltd., MULTIFLEX FOLIEN GMBH & CO. KG, Verpackungen GmbH, Chang Chun Group, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market, By Wells
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Wells
5.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Wells
5.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Wells
5.3.1 Standard Grade
5.3.2. Specialty Grade
6 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3. 1 Packaging
6.3.2. Films
6.3.3. Fuel Tanks & Containers
6.3.4. Pipes & Tubes
6.3.5. Others
7 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market, By End Use
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use
7.2 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By End Use
7.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
7.3. 1 Food & Beverages
7.3.2. Agricultural
7.3.3. Automotive
7.3.4. Cosmetics
7.3.5. Pharmaceuticals
7.3.6. Construction
7.3.7. Others
8 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market, By Region
8.1 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Wells
9.3 North America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 North America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
9.5 North America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Wells
10.3 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
10.5 Europe Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.54. Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Wells
11.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
11.5 Asia Pacific Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Wells
12.3 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
12.5 Latin America Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, Country
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest of Latin America
13 Middle East Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis, By Wells
13.3 Middle East Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.4 Middle East Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By End Use
13.5 Middle East Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.5.1. Saudi Arabia
13.5.2. UAE
13.5.3. Egypt
13.5.4. Kuwait
13.5.5. South Africa
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. KUREHA CORPORATION
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Arkema
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Kuraray Co., Ltd
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 MULTIFLEX FOLIEN GMBH & CO. KG
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Verpackungen GmbH
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Chang Chun Group
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
