Worldwide Exclusive On Hola! USA

Our global exclusive is led by Sofia Carson, the actress, singer and influencer reshaping the image of the much-criticized generation thanks to her impressive work as an entrepreneur and committed philanthropist. In the middle of an impressive summer downpour, we spent the day navigating the busy streets of Manhattan with this young woman of Colombian descent and her equally beautiful sister, best friend, and roommate Paulina Daccarett-Char. In the cover story, Sofia fills us in on her upcoming roles in Descendants 3 and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as well as gives details of her most recent trip to Africa where she visited local schools in support of educational rights, especially for women. She also reveals how she has managed to turn her digital platforms into concrete channels of influence among her generation.

"[Sofia] has not only seduced millions of followers with her polite way of being, her jovial smile and her wonderful voice, Sofia is, above all, an intelligent and articulate girl," says Miguel Sirgado, editor-in-chief of Hola! USA. "She knows that the future is in the hands of young people like her – aware of their reality, their context, and of the time in which they live. She and her peers feel they own and know the power of their influence, especially of technology – the resource that is helping them to build a better future."

October's issue also puts a spotlight on other powerful trendsetters: Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Becky G, who overcame all the obstacles in their paths and today use their voices to help and inspire the world with their humanitarian work. They reveal to us how they have become agents of change and share everything they are looking to do with their careers to improve the world.

In the midst of the professional successes of Aislinn Derbez with her Netflix series La Casa de las Flores (The House of Flowers) and her husband Mauricio Ochmann's new film Ya Veremos, the couple poses for the first time with their baby girl Kailani. Considered one of Hispanic cinema's most influential couples, they reveal their daily and most intimate side undertaking the role of parents as a true example of teamwork.

Also in this edition of HOLA! USA, Jackie Bracamontes exclusively opens the doors to her Miami home where she poses with her husband and race car driver, Martin Fuentes, and their daughters Jacky, Carolina and Renata. She candidly speaks about the baby she lost a few years ago and gives an update on her current pregnancy with twins arriving in December.

Two days after getting engaged in Tulum, Mexico, Gina Rodriguez shares all on the loves of her life, how she is using her position to champion causes close to her, and why her role in the new animated movie Smallfoot is unlike anything she has done before.

We also have the exclusive wedding photo album of Hilary Swank and businessman Philip Schneider, the prince charming that swept her off her feet. Their special day was truly a fairy tale that took place in the middle of a redwood forest in Santa Lucia Preserve, off the California coast.

Joan Smalls, the Puerto Rican supermodel and face of Estée Lauder, chats with HOLA! USA over cocktails about breaking down the barriers in the competitive modeling industry and becoming a fashion 'it' girl. She also shares with us her pride for her island and how it's doing a year after Hurricane Maria.

The famous chef Ingrid Hoffmann presents her new book Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy, hand in hand with the American Heart Association, and details how she has turned her balanced diet into her best ally to fight her daily battle with lupus.

Technological guru Tarik Sansal shows off his multi-million-dollar bachelor pad in Manhattan's Tribeca, where he calls Mariah Carey, Olivia Palermo, Taylor Swift and Robert de Niro neighbors. The inventor of Romio, the application that has revolutionized the lives of New Yorkers, tells us details of his most recent creations that have made him $160 million.

Princess Eugenie, the independent and modern granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will say 'I do' to Jack Brooksbank on October 12 in St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle. We take an introspective look at their love story from the moment they met on the ski slopes in Switzerland eight years ago to their very own royal wedding.

Joining her in the pages of HOLA! USA is her royal cousin-in-law Meghan Markle. We shine a light on her natural glam as well as present the unmissable places of London according to the former influencer and current Duchess.

Last but certainly not least, we present the second annual Beauty Awards, celebrating the work of major brands and products that set trends in the world of beauty. This year we also focus on the trailblazers moving the conversation forward when it comes to diversity and inclusiveness for all types of women.

