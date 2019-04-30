Worldwide Express Announces Promotions in Senior Leadership

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Express , a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services, today announced the promotion of Rob Rose to president and Somer Webb to chief financial officer.

Rose will move from CFO to president, assuming a broader role overseeing finance, legal, and human resource departments; spearheading M&A activities; and managing capital market relationships; as well as continuing to provide strategic direction alongside the senior leadership.

Rose joined Worldwide Express in 2008 as CFO. Before joining the corporate team, he built successful Worldwide Express franchises in Richmond, Va., and Atlanta, earning recognition for top-tier growth. Prior to that, he held positions at Steward Corporation, Spring and QWEST Communications.

"Rob has been a part of every key strategic move we've made over the last 11 years," CEO Tom Madine said, "and I'm incredibly proud for him to help design our growth trajectory going forward."

Webb has been a driving force for the company since joining Worldwide Express in 2016 as the senior vice president of finance. In her role as CFO, she will be at the forefront of financial and strategic planning, joining the senior leadership team as they enter another significant growth period for the company.

Prior to joining Worldwide Express, Webb held positions at Southwest Airlines, DaVita Inc., Match.com, Amazon and Yum! Brands.

"Somer is a tremendous leader of people, has amazing command over the numbers that drive our business, possesses an incredibly rare ability to function both zoomed-in on details and zoomed-out on the bigger picture, and has been an invaluable part of the team," Madine said. "I am very excited to announce this promotion."

Both Rose and Webb will continue to be based out of the company's Dallas headquarters.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express and Unishippers are full-service, non-asset-based logistics providers offering more than 92,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. With an annual systemwide revenue exceeding $1.6 billion through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, Worldwide Express, combined with Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. As the largest authorized UPS® non-retail reseller in the U.S., the company is a local partner for the global supply chains of small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit www.wwex.com .

