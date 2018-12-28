Worldwide Express Named a Best Place to Work in Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Express, a leading third-party logistics provider for small to midsize businesses, has been awarded the distinction as a 2018 Best Place to Work by the Dallas Business Journal, rounding out a year of unparalleled growth for the Dallas-based company. Ranked No. 32 in the Medium category, this is the company's first year to be chosen amongst the top 100 companies in North Texas.

"We're honored to receive this award because it's a reflection of the honest company culture we have built together," said President and CEO Tom Madine. "Receiving the award based on the feedback of our teams, validate that our people match our excitement in the work we're doing."

This year's award survey asked respondents an array of anonymous multiple-choice questions to help understand what's driving growth in the organization, and what factors establish it as a top workplace. Winners met or beat a national best practice score for their category, as determined by Quantum Workplace, which administered more than 1.2 million employee surveys nationwide this year. Worldwide Express was noted for its commitment to leveraging the unique perspectives of a multigenerational workforce to drive productivity and utilizing employees' suggestions to implement new programs and initiatives.

The Dallas office has added more than 75 new team members this year and has made investment in renovating and expanding its corporate office and collaborative tech hub to support the growth. State-of-the-art workspaces are complemented by flexible meeting spaces, lounge areas, fully stocked kitchens and gaming areas – all of which the company feels are critical in helping to build well-rounded, fulfilled teams.

Through biannual anonymous employee surveys and an open-door culture, Worldwide Express's teams have influenced new benefit offerings including free flu shots and 401(k) matching, and the development of an engagement team that leads social events, charitable initiatives and fitness outings.

"We're a company that believes in its people and encourages all levels of the organization to step up, create solutions, voice opinions, and join us in taking an active role in our future," Madine said. "Our people are our assets and are at the heart of our business. I'm extremely proud of the environment we've created and look forward to seeing how our teams continue to take advantage of the opportunities as we grow."

Worldwide Express is looking for passionate, engaged new team members to grow with the company in 2019. Read more about their offices and workplace culture and browse current openings at wwex.com/careers.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset logistics provider offering more than 90,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, less-than-truckload and truckload shipping solutions. Worldwide Express and Unishippers, under common ownership, are the largest non-retail reseller of UPS® shipping services, operating from more than 200 company and franchise locations across the country. Worldwide Express is a local partner for the global supply chains of small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of 50 LTL and thousands of full truckload carriers, ensures customers an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit www.wwex.com.

SOURCE Worldwide Express

