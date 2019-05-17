Worldwide Express Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Express , a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019 , the publication's fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

Worldwide Express was selected for this prestigious award from thousands of companies, based on employee engagement scores that encompassed company culture, benefits and job satisfaction. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work.

"We know that our people are our greatest asset," said Worldwide Express CEO Tom Madine. "When we recruit, we look for people who resonate our company's culture. We bring on those who are passionate about work and life—high achievers who want to be part of a growing and winning company. We are able to do this with a team from all walks of life. We look and feel very diverse, but in terms of culture, we are all cut from the same cloth."

About the environment at Worldwide Express, Madine shared, "Our culture is genuine. We don't reflect our values onto our team… they reflect their values and personalities onto the company and that forms our culture."

Recent initiatives at Worldwide Express include the Kickstart Program (a new-hire buddy program), mentorship programs, Shout Outs (a weekly employee-driven, peer-to-peer recognition program), and ICE awards (recognizing those committed to an Incredible Customer Experience, as nominated by their peers). An employee-run engagement team develops activities throughout the year, such as the Office Olympics, canned-food drives, and costume contests.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. Worldwide Express and its affiliates service more than 92,000 customers nationwide, with a combined annual systemwide revenue exceeding $1.6 billion, and ranking as the second-largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. To learn more about Worldwide Express, please visit wwex.com .

