Worldwide Exterior Wall Systems Industry to 2026 - Demand for Green Buildings Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exterior Wall Systems Market Research Report by Industry Trends, Material, Type, End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Exterior Wall Systems Market size was estimated at USD 133.43 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 139.02 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% reaching USD 174.04 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Exterior Wall Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, including Acoustic Curtains, Acoustical Solutions, Acoustical Surfaces, Amcraft Manufacturing, Audimute, Ecotone Systems, Enoise Control, Envirotech Systems, Flexshield, Great Lakes Textiles, Haining Duletai New Material, Hodgson & Hodgson, Hofa-Akustik, Kinetics Noise Control, Lantal Textiles, PES, Residential Acoustics, Robert Soper Limited Rite-Hite, SGF, Sound Seal, Steel Guard Safety, and ZAK Acoustics.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing investment across industrial and residential end-use industries

5.2.2. Rising adoption of dry construction techniques

5.2.3. Demand for better aesthetic appeal

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High capital investment

5.3.2. Concern over the carbon emission

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Demand for green buildings

5.4.2. Increasing large infrastructure projects

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Volatility of raw material prices



6. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by Industry Trends

6.1. Introduction

6.2. GDP and Contribution of Construction Industry

6.3. Macroeconomic Overview

6.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5. Trends & Forecast of GDP



7. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Brick & Stone

7.3. Ceramic Tiles

7.4. EIFS

7.5. Fiber Cement

7.6. Fiberglass Panels

7.7. Glass Panels

7.8. High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Boards

7.9. Metal Panels

7.10. Plasterboards

7.11. Vinyl

7.12. Wood Boards



8. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Curtain Wall Systems

8.3. Non-Ventilated Facade

8.4. Ventilated Facade



9. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by End-use Sector

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial

9.3. Industrial

9.4. Residential



10. Americas Exterior Wall Systems Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Exterior Wall Systems Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Acoustic Curtains

14.2. Acoustical Solutions

14.3. Acoustical Surfaces

14.4. Amcraft Manufacturing

14.5. Audimute

14.6. Ecotone Systems

14.7. Enoise Control

14.8. Envirotech Systems

14.9. Flexshield

14.10. Great Lakes Textiles

14.11. Haining Duletai New Material

14.12. Hodgson & Hodgson

14.13. Hofa-Akustik

14.14. Kinetics Noise Control

14.15. Lantal Textiles

14.16. PES

14.17. Residential Acoustics

14.18. Robert Soper Limited Rite-Hite

14.19. SGF

14.20. Sound Seal

14.21. Steel Guard Safety

14.22. ZAK Acoustics



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vx52h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

